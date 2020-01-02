9 deliciously easy paleo-friendly recipes

Enjoy fresh fish, grass-fed meats and fresh veggies on these popular diet plans.
Joy Bauer's Paleo and Keto recipes
Joy Bauer's Paleo and Keto recipesTODAY

By Kendra V. Lico

Following a paleo-style diet plan has become increasingly popular as people look to cut out more processed foods from their meals.

On the popular plan, you can fill up on lean, grass-fed meats, wild fish, vegetables, nuts, seeds and certain fruits. What's not on the menu? Refined sugars, dairy and starchy carbohydrates.

Today, it's pretty easy to follow the plan as long as you look at labels closely and pay attention to where and how your protein was raised and processed.

The Paleo Chef's Cauliflower Fried Rice with Chicken
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Pete Evans

Cauliflower fried rice is seriously delicious and it takes less than 10 minutes to make. Play around with the ingredients in this recipe by adding different spices and herbs; or use different proteins like shrimp, crab or turkey.

Al Roker's Vegetable and Bacon Frittata
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Al Roker

"A frittata is the perfect way to use up any herbs and veggies you have on hand," TODAY's Al Roker said. "And while it's great for breakfast, pair it with a salad and you've got dinner as well. The bacon in this recipe adds a rich flavor, but you can skip it and use olive oil for a vegetarian option." And if you're sticking to a strict paleo plan, make sure to axe the cheese.

Keto Power Bites
Frances Largeman-Roth
Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN

When you're truly craving something sweet, put down the processed candy bar. These power bites make for great snacks in between meals, especially when you're adhering to a certain diet and don't want to stop for fast food. This is a reformulated a power bite that works well for keto and paleo adherents since it uses whole ingredients and has little carbs.

Roast Chicken with Mushrooms
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Seamus Mullen

There are a million and one ways to roast a chicken, but the addition of mushrooms and French herbs give this dish a true wow factor. Chef Seamus Mullen always roasts two chickens for extra leftovers. When shopping for a paleo-friendly balsamic vinegar, just opt for one without any added sugar.

Roasted Dry Aged Sirloin Steak
TODAY
Ed Brown

Using high-quality beef and simple cooking techniques, you can roast a sirloin to steakhouse perfection in your very own oven.

Salt-Baked Whole Fish
TODAY
José Andrés

Baking fish in a salt crust seals in its natural juices and helps the flavor of the fresh herbs infuse into the tender fish. It might look intimidating but this cooking method is totally worth it.

Lamb Burgers
Dan Churchill
Dan Churchill

Think lamb is always super fancy? Think again! It only takes six ingredients to make the actual burgers and they can be ready in only 20 minutes. These protein-packed patties are great over a bed of salad greens or served with a simple side of roasted veggies.

Lamb Meatballs with Kale
Frances Largeman-Roth
Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN

Meatballs are a great make-ahead lunch or dinner on the keto diet. But you won’t be using breadcrumbs to bind your meat mixture together. Instead, pick up some almond flour, which is low in carbs and works well in plenty of baked goods.

One-Pot Pork Tenderloin with Apples
Tasty
Tasty

Need an easy weeknight meal? Look no further than the other white meat. This pork tenderloin, complete with a delicious hard apple cider reduction, is perfect for fall. Bonus: You don't need to make a huge mess in the kitchen to cook it.