10 gifts for your friends who are all about that zen life

We all have that friend: the one who prefers yoga over the gym and a cup of nutrient-packed matcha tea instead of coffee. Maybe she keeps a collection of crystals in her bedroom, too.

From yoga and meditation to crystals and aura photography, these days there's no shortage of spiritual trends. (Or, gifts!) So if you're struggling to find that particular friend or family member a present this holiday season, you're in luck — we have a few ideas.

Himalayan Salt Lamp, $20, Amazon

A couple years ago, a friend bought me this as a gift, in hopes it would make life in New York City a little less stressful. (Ha.) I can't speak to any health benefits, but many people credit their salt lamps for keeping allergies and asthma at bay. In any case, it's a beautiful, glowing addition to a bedroom or living room.

Floral Sage Smudge Stick, $18, Anthropologie

Smudge sticks are basically bundles of dried herbs, but these ones are especially beautiful.

People burn them (aka smudging) as a cleansing ritual — I do it when I move into a new home, for example. Or, you can just enjoy them for the scent.

Tibetan Singing Bowl, $21, Amazon

This singing bowl is a best-seller on Amazon and it's compact enough to fit in the palm of your hand. Tap the bowl with the included wooden striker to create the "singing" sound, often used as an aid in meditation.

Give this to someone you know loves yoga!

Dharma Yoga Wheel, $49, Amazon

Speaking of yoga ... the wheel is currently the trendiest prop among yogis in the know. And while there are plenty of cheaper knockoffs, the most well-respected is the Dharma Yoga Wheel.

I bought this one because it's half the price of the original and lighter in weight, but still useful for stretching and going deeper into postures such as back bends.

The Crystal Bible, $14, Amazon

For your friend who's been obsessed with crystals lately. After reading this, she'll be able to tell her rose quartz from her morganite — and exactly what crystal you should use to cure what ails you. (If you're into that sort of thing.)

Rose Petal Bath Salts, $12, Urban Outfitters

What's better than a jar of bath salts? A jar of bath salts with rose petals. This is perfect for your friend who loves at-home spa nights. Bonus: It's on sale!

Aromatherapy Diffuser, $40, Nordstrom

With a minimal, subtle design that will suit any household, this aromatherapy diffuser gets rave reviews for thoughtful extras, including a built-in timer and automatic shutoff function. Just add your own essential oils.

Curious Clay Incense Hut, $35, Anthropologie

The prettiest way to burn incense! Plus, each hut is handmade and one of a kind.

AstroTwins 2018 Planetary Planner, $50, AstroStyle

Astrology fans might already be familiar with the AstroTwins, sisters Tali and Ophira Edut, who are popular for their monthly horoscopes in ELLE magazine and elsewhere.

Their 2018 planetary planner is a big book of fun predictions about money, love, happiness and beyond, for every sign.

Malin + Goetz Cannabis Candle, $18, Spring

For your friend who reaaallly likes reggae music. This earthy scent, available in a votive and a full-size candle, also has notes of lemon, orange, fig and pepper.

