Taco Bell brings back a crunchy-soft favorite for the holidays

You no longer need to choose between hard-shell or soft taco at Taco Bell — because now, you can have both.

On Dec. 5, Taco Bell announced that its fan-favorite Double Decker Taco is making its nationwide return. The menu item is available for a limited time, after being discontinued from the menu in 2019, for $2.99.

The Double Decker Taco is “perfect combination of crunchy and soft textures,” according to the chain, and features a bean-filled tortilla wrapped around a taco shell and filled with seasoned beef, lettuce and shredded cheddar cheese. Customers can also order the Double Decker Taco Supreme, which adds diced tomatoes and reduced-fat sour cream to their taco for $3.69.

Taco Bell says the last time the Double Decker Taco returned to public consciousness in 2022, when the chain invited fans to vote for the return of either the Enchirito or the Double Decker Taco. Even though the Enchirito emerged victorious with 62% of the vote, passionate Double Decker fans still begged for the item’s return during a Reddit AMA with Taylor Montgomery, CMO of Taco Bell US, in May.

“As my username can make it clear, I miss the double decker taco,” read one such request by u/ImissTheDoubleDecker. “So please I beg of you Taylor Montgomery, try to listen to my words and convince those who need to hear them. I beg of you.”

“Now, in a surprise twist, Taco Bell is granting the holiday wish of Double Decker fans by bringing back this iconic menu item just in time for the festive season,” Taco Bell says in its release. The chain also gave u/ImissTheDoubleDecker a free one on Dec. 5 in a touching and cheese-filled holiday moment.

“The Double Decker Taco holds a deep space in the hearts of our Taco Bell Fans. The insane amount of love for this product from fans across our social platforms was impossible to ignore,” Montgomery, said in the release. “The sentiment was particularly strong following last year’s spirited face-off with the Enchirito. We listened to what our fans wanted from us and knew we couldn’t deny them the joy of the Double Decker Taco any longer.”

Taco Bell offers December delivery deals

The Tex-Mex-inspired chain is also offering up a few deals to take the heat off of customers’ wallets during the holiday season.

Dec. 5 to 10: Uber One members can enjoy an exclusive Double Decker Taco BOGO deal.

Uber One members can enjoy an exclusive Double Decker Taco BOGO deal. Dec. 5 to 12: During DoorDash’s annual holiday savings event, DoorDash customers will receive $5 off orders of $25 or more. Additionally, DashPass users will get $8 off orders of $25 or more, which Taco Bell says can be used when purchasing a Double Decker Taco or any other Taco Bell favorite.

Taco Bell has brought back many menu items this year

Taco Bell is well-known for bringing back (and taking away) fan-favorite menu items for a limited time.

Just this year alone, the chain has welcomed back the aforementioned Enchirito, the cult-favorite Beefy Crunch Burrito, the Volcano Menu, the Taco Lover’s Pass, the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito and Bacon Club Chalupa, Crispy Chicken Wings, Crispy Chicken Tacos, Rolled Chicken Tacos and Nacho Fries.