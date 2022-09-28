Taco Bell's bringing back a discontinued item, and it’s up to you which one it is

Taco Bell giveth and Taco Bell taketh away.

Just as fans grew to love the chain’s Quesaritos, Triple Layer Nachos or the Beefy Frito Burritos, they roll up to the drive-through to find those menu items have been discontinued. Well, for fans of two dearly departed menu items, all that stands between you and your extinct favorite is a quick trip to the taco polls.

On Sept. 27, Taco Bell announced that it would be bringing back a discontinued item but with a twist. For the first time in the brand’s history, the chain would be putting the final decision to a vote amongst the people as to what would ultimately be added to the menu once again.

So are the Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos up for a return vote? Sorry, no, that’s still gone, along with the Cool Ranch Taco, Double Tostada, Power Menu Burrito and so many other innovations.

Taco Bell said The Double Decker Taco merged the best of Taco Bell's flavors with a one-of-a-kind texture profile. Taco Bell

The candidates for this historic vote are the Double Decker Taco versus the Enchirito. For those who are unfamiliar with these items, the Double Decker taco, introduced in 1995 for a limited time, was a hybrid taco made up of a soft flour tortilla layered with beans then wrapped around a traditional crunchy taco shell filled with seasoned beef, lettuce and cheddar cheese.

The item was added as a permanent item in 2006 before being discontinued in 2019.

Taco Bell said the Enchirito was one of Taco Bell's first bold innovations that demonstrated the brand's passion for Mexican-inspired fusion. Taco Bell

The Enchirito, introduced all the way back in 1970, was made up of a soft flour tortilla, loaded with seasoned beef, beans and diced onions all rolled up and doused with Taco Bell's red sauce before being topped with melted cheddar.

This item was discontinued in 2013, the same year “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “Diamonds” were topping the Billboard charts.

Taco Bell said the items are amongst its most highly-requested products outside of the Mexican Pizza, a product that inspired pop star passion and a 70,000-strong petition for its return. It finally came back in mid-September.

The Enchirito was actually the recipient of its own petition three years ago, as did the Double Decker Taco but both received markedly less votes. It remains to be seen which one will pull out ahead this time.

To participate in the Taco Bell smackdown, fans need to download the Taco Bell app and be part of its rewards program. There, lovers of the fast food chain can cast their vote for either the Double Decker Taco or Enchirito in-app from now until Oct. 6.

“On the heels of the love and passion we saw for Mexican Pizza, we wanted to continue elevating the voices of our most loyal fans by giving them exclusive access to a uniquely digital experience that fosters brand love,” said Sean Tresvant, chief brand officer for Taco Bell in a press release. “Nobody gets Taco Bell more than our community so we’re thrilled to empower them with this in-app voting experience that allows them to have a direct impact on our menu.”

Voting is open to Taco Bell Rewards members who are logged in to their account when placing their vote, which is limited to one vote per day, per account during the voting period. Once all the votes are tabulated, the winning item will be brought back while supplies last to participating Taco Bell locations nationwide.

Much like the return of Taco Bell's Breakfast Burritos and Nacho Fries in years past, the winner of this Taco Bell smackdown will only be back for a limited time ... so vote wisely.