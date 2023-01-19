Crispy Chicken Wings are back at Taco Bell — but only for a limited time

For football fans, game day comes with its own set of must-have grub — and nothing is more quintessential than chowing down on pizza and wings at kickoff time. Now, a fast-food titan is offering its own spin on the iconic pairing, just in time for playoffs.

On Jan. 19, Taco Bell announced the return of Crispy Chicken Wings, which are back for a limited time at participating locations nationwide starting Jan. 26 through Feb. 9. (Why it wasn't extended through to the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 is beyond us.)

Coated in Mexican Queso seasoning, the crispy wings are back after a lengthy absence following their lauded debut last year. They come with your choice of dipping sauce, from Creamy Jalapeño to Spicy Ranch.

Making a return to Taco Bell’s menu lineup are Crispy Chicken Wings. Taco Bell

According to a press release, the wings were first successfully tested in August 2020 before appearing nationwide on menus for a limited time — only a week — in January 2022. This go-round, customers have double the time to grab the item for themselves.

The resurgence of the cheesy menu item completes what Taco Bell calls “the dream team of iconic menu items,” which, aside from the wings, includes two other fan faves in the chain’s Ultimate GameDay Box.

Meant to be shared, the Ultimate GameDay Box includes one Mexican Pizza, four Crunchy Tacos and eight Crispy Chicken Wings alongside two Spicy Ranch dipping sauces — but we won't judge you if you buy a box for just yourself.

The Ultimate GameDay Box, available at participating locations nationwide starting Jan. 26 through Feb. 9, while supplies last. Taco Bell

“The Ultimate GameDay Box allows Taco Bell to compete in a space that’s been traditionally reserved for pizza and wings, in a way only this brand can,” said Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell’s global chief brand officer, in a press release.

“A shareable meal that delivers the Mexican Pizza, which over-exceeded our forecasts last year due to fan demand, Crunchy Tacos, which are one of our top-selling items, and the ultra-craveable Crispy Chicken Wings, which drove massive headlines and demand last year, makes this an easy choice for those debating on how to feed their friends and family, no matter the occasion."

To make sure fans can truly "Live Más" and get the returning item with ease, Taco Bell is introducing a "Wings Filter" in the Taco Bell app that shows which restaurants close to them have Crispy Chicken Wings readily available. Interested parties can simply open Taco Bell’s app and navigate to its location selection to enable the filter.

Like the Crispy Chicken Wings, the Mexican Pizza was originally added back to the menu (after being taken off in 2020) as a limited-time offer — until people rallied for the item and it was permanently returned to the menu in 2022. Now with both standard and veggie versions of the specialty menu item, Taco Bell is offering a free Mexican Pizza alongside purchases of at least $15 in the Taco Bell app from now through Feb. 1.

The Crispy Chicken Wings and the Ultimate GameDay Box are both available in-restaurant, in the Taco Bell app for order-ahead and delivery for a limited time starting Jan. 26. An order of eight Crispy Chicken Wings on its own will cost $6.99, and the Ultimate GameDay Box will set you back $22 (while supplies last!).