Taco Bell is bringing back Nacho Fries — but with a spicy spin

If you’ve been bummed ever since Nacho Fries last left the Taco Bell menu, you're in for a treat.

The fast-food chain just announced the return of one of its most beloved menu items, and as always, it's only making a brief comeback.

Starting April 13, Nacho Fries will be available at Taco Bell locations nationwide for a limited time and will retail for $1.99. According to a press release, this is the ninth time the fan-favorite is returning to the menu since its launch in 2018.

In addition to offering customers classic Nacho Fries, Taco Bell is also switching things up with a limited-edition menu item called Yellowbird Nacho Fries.

Available until April 27 (or while supplies last), the $4.99 snack is made with Yellowbird Hot Sauce (a bestselling brand that’s based in Texas), nacho cheese sauce, steak and a limited-edition Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce.

Customers can also order the Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce as a side for $1 for a limited time while ordering through the Taco Bell app.

The new Yellowbird Nacho Fries. Taco Bell

Taco Bell’s Chief Food Innovation Officer Liz Matthews expressed excitement over the partnership in an official statement.

“We pride ourselves with serving bold flavors, so partnering with Yellowbird to deliver on spice and craveability feels like second nature,” Matthews said. “Yellowbird utilizes premium ingredients to create their sauces and the Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce seamlessly compliments the full Taco Bell menu.”

Run, don't walk, to your nearest Taco Bell to scoop up Nacho Fries while they last. Taco Bell

To celebrate the return of Nacho Fries, Taco Bell is offering a Deluxe Cravings Box with Nacho Fries that includes a Chicken Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Doritos Locos Taco and a medium drink. It retails for $8.49.

The classic Nacho Fries will be sticking around a little longer than the Yellowbird Nacho Fries, but as we've seen eight times before, they won't be here forever.

And in perhaps even spicier news, Taco Bell is also bringing back its Volcano Menu for the first time since 2016, and for its third time ever since its introduction in 1995. The limited-time menu returns June 27 for Taco Bell Rewards members and June 29 for all customers, and includes the Volcano Burrito, Volcano Taco and the option to add Lava Sauce to any item.