Taco Bell is bringing back Nacho Fries and more menu items for a limited time

As Christmas approaches, Taco Bell is serving up some comfort by bringing back some discontinued items to its menu for a limited time.

One popular returning favorite is Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries, which will be available for a limited time nationwide beginning Dec. 24 for $1.39 or as part of a $5 combo box including Nacho Fries, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Crunchy Taco and a medium fountain drink.

“In a year as difficult and uncertain as this one was, we know that consumers crave the comforts they love most. That’s why we’re excited to bring back Nacho Fries for our passionate fans to close out this year and kick off 2021 positively and deliciously,” said Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell’s Chief Global Brand Officer, in a statement to media. “The magic of the Nacho Fries franchise extends beyond the menu item itself and is brought to life with our next saga of the Nacho Fries movie franchise that we hope brings some seasonal (and seasoned) joy to fans like only we can.”

Other favorites coming home for the holidays will include the Loaded Nacho Taco, Taco and Burrito Cravings Pack and Bacon Club Chalupa. Unfortunately, the beloved Mexican Pizza didn't make the cut.

Taco Bell was one of many chains to slim down their menu amid the pandemic, removing a dozen items from their menu in the summer of 2020, only to be met with fan outrage when they cut even more items shortly after, including Mexican Pizza. The former menu item, which served as fast-food refuge for those who adhere to a vegetarian or halal diet, particularly in the South Asian community, was so popular, a petition was created in October to save it.

It’s been a rough year: People are serious about saving their favorite comfort foods, wherever possible.