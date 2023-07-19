Dole whips up 8 new Dole Whip recipes you can make at home

Dole Whip fans: Prepare for a brain freeze.

Dole Food Company just announced a suite of new delectably fruity concoctions for Dole Whip Day, July 20 — and TODAY.com can exclusively share the recipes (below) so you can enjoy 'em at home.

While you can enjoy a freshly made Dole Whip while cavorting with the likes of Mickey Mouse himself, Dole is expanding its at-home Dole Whip collection with the introduction of eight new recipes, which brings the number of official Dole Whip recipes to a grand total of 13.

Historically, the company has kept the recipe for its line-around-the-block Dole Whips a closely guarded secret, even dodging the release of its secret recipe when Disney announced how to make many of its popular snacks in 2020. But, in addition to the ready-made versions you can find at your local grocery store, the company now shares the recipes on its website.

Dole’s new fresh-ingredient Dole Whips are naturally flavored with or themed to a range of international, berry and herbaceous flavors, and join the original DIY Dole Whip and its four existing variations. The new flavors are as follows: Blue Hawaiian, Creamy Lemon-Blueberry Swirl, Frozen Mexican Hot Chocolate, Golden Curry & Mango, Healthy Halo-Halo Inspired, Mint Green, Sweet & Spicy Tamarindo and Twisted Candy Cane.

Every single recipe is vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and low-sodium, and five of them are also low-fat. Of course, Dole is keeping the tropical spirit of the original Whip alive by including Dole pineapples, bananas or both in all recipes.

“Despite its global appeal and cult-like following, the Dole Whip was developed by Dole in 1986 for a fairly simple reason: to encourage more theme park guests to experience — and love! — the juicy flavor of pineapples,” said Bil Goldfield, director of corporate communications for Dole Food Company.

“Of course, the strategy worked, and these newest Dole Whip recipes take that idea further by adding new farm-fresh fruits and vegetables like mangos, avocados, plantains, grapes and even spinach to the list of what’s possible to create more lifelong produce fans — and offer them in the universally beloved Dole Whip form,” he continued.

For those of you now craving a frosty tropical treat, the eight new Dole Whips recipes are below:

A tribute to Dole’s island roots, the Blue Hawaiian Dole Whip is made with pineapple, bananas and lemons. And blue spirulina powder gives it its ocean-like hue.

This silky treat is a creamy blend of blueberries, bananas and lemons combined with coconut milk.

This one is a smooth, comforting combination of bananas, avocados and spices like cinnamon and cayenne pepper.

This Whip takes bananas, pineapple and mango and adds curry powder and other tasty spices to make a distinctively bright dessert.

Dole’s take on the popular Filipino dessert features strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, grapes, mango, bananas, pineapple, coconut and, of course, ube, the purple yam native to Southeast Asia.

Dole says this Whip is one of its tangiest ever and calls for blueberries, bananas, avocado, grapes, spinach and, yes, plenty of mint.

A mix of bananas, plantains and pineapple delivers a powerful flavor punch when combined with the spicy and tangy Tajín chile-lime seasoning blend.

The Mint Green Dole Whip has a minty partner: This treat combines strawberries, raspberries, bananas and pineapple with peppermint extract for a minty holiday-themed dessert that wouldn’t be out of place in the summer months, either.

All eight new Dole Whips join the existing five Dole Whip flavors: Pumpkin Spice Sweet Potato Dole Whip for cardigan season, Dole Berry Banana Fro-Whip, Dark Chocolate Dole Whip, Classic Dole Whip Popsicles and, of course, the original DIY Dole Whip.

Way back in 1976, Dole first served pineapple juice and freshly cut spears at Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room at Disneyland and later at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World several years later.

In 1986, Dole forever changed the Disney Park experience by introducing food scientist Kathy Westphal’s spectacular dessert creation: the Dole Whip, setting taste buds and fandoms alight.Further, as part of Dole’s celebration of Dole Whip Day, Dole has looked to the stars — but instead of wishing upon them like Jiminy Cricket encourages, it has matched a Dole Whip with each of the 12 Zodiac signs. To learn more, head to the Dole Whip Wonderland page.