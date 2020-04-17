Disney is sharing recipes to popular park treats – but Dole Whip is still a secret

Disney fans who are currently unable to visit the parks right now due to the coronavirus pandemic may still be able to bring a taste of the Magic Kingdom (and beyond) home as its culinary team has recently revealed the recipes of several popular dishes and desserts.

In the United States, both Walt Disney World and Disneyland have remained closed indefinitely as of mid-March. But the brand is still trying to keep the magic alive for those at home.

For the past few weeks, Disney has been sharing “ways for kids, families and fans to access #DisneyMagicMoments” through recipes and other resources on a new website and via the Disney Parks Blog, according to a company spokesperson.

Here are four recipes Disney recently shared with fans.

Grilled Three-Cheese Sandwich from Woody’s Lunch Box

This super cheesy grilled cheese was only available at Woody’s Lunch Box restaurant at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando. Disney Parks Blog

Over the weekend, Disney posted a recipe for the grilled cheese sandwich that’s normally sold at Woody’s Lunch Box in Toy Story Land inside Hollywood Studios at Disney's Orlando resort. The secret to the cheesy goodness in this lunchtime staple is a combo of cream cheese, a savory garlic spread, plus cheddar and provolone slices melted onto artisan bread.

Churro Bites

Churros are a delicious dessert, but also make a great sweet snack anytime of day. Disney Parks Blog

Walk through almost any Disney property around the world and you’ll almost immediately notice the warming smell of cinnamon and sugar from the churros sold in nearly every park. On April 5, Disney shared the recipe for its Churro Bites on the Disney Parks Blog.

While frying without a deep fryer can get a little messy, the base recipe is pretty simple. You'll need ingredients like eggs, flour, oil and of course, cinnamon and sugar. The recipe serves four people.

Cookie Fries

Disney Parks Blog

Cookie Fries, another tasty sweet treat, are normally sold at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at Disney’s Beach Club Resort in Orlando. This recipe, which makes 32 "fries," is even suitable for those following a plant-based diet, as there is no dairy involved.

“Similar to biscotti, these chocolate chip cookie sticks come with several plant-based dipping sauces: marshmallow cream, chocolate, and strawberry,” Alex Dunlap, the Disney food and beverage communications coordinator, wrote on the blog.

The cookie sticks are made with flour, powdered sugar, plant-based margarine, an egg substitute and molasses.

Frozen Pineapple Treat

One of Disney’s most popular treats, Dole Whip, is a staple at the parks because it's cold, refreshing and delightfully tropical.

On April 9, Disney shared the recipe for a similar dessert it called "Frozen Pineapple Treat" on the My Disney Experience app. A rep for the park confirmed that this recipe is not the exact Dole Whip formula, which is dairy free. So, for now, the real recipe remains a mystery, but this creamy concoction will definitely hit the spot.

Ingredients

1 scoop of vanilla ice cream

1/2 cup pineapple juice

2 cups of frozen pineapple chunks

Directions

Add pineapple, ice cream and juice to a blender. Start blending at a low speed, then increase to high speed. Blend until smooth. Use a piping bag with a star tip to create a classic swirl, or just scoop dessert into bowls.

This version only takes five minutes to prepare, but if you're in search of a recipe without dairy, Dole has its own version of the treat which uses coconut milk to make it creamy.