Before the "Gilmore Girls" and "Gossip Girl" hit the small screen, the "Golden Girls" ruled the roost. True blue fans of the series, which aired from 1985-1992, know that when it comes to Dorothy, Blanche, Sophia and Rose, the wit and humor of this foursome can't be beat.

In celebration of their return to the small screen on Hulu starting on February 13, we compiled a list of our favorite show-themed items to get everyone in the binge-watching mood.

1. iPhone case, $13.19, Amazon

2. Golden Girls inspired key tag, $6.99, Etsy

3. Squad Goals sweatshirt, $24.97, Customized Girl

4. Golden Girls floorplan throw pillow, $20, Red Bubble

5. Sicily mug, $12, Etsy

6. Rose Figurine, $8.95, Amazon

7. Stay Golden tee shirt, $22.99, I Love Apparel

8. Golden Girls tote bag, $21.67, Red Bubble

9. Fan art activity and coloring book, $5.99, Etsy