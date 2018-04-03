Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Leighton Meester is channeling her inner Serena van der Woodsen with her new look!

The former "Gossip Girl" actress debuted a platinum blond lob on Instagram Tuesday, and people can't get enough.

One follower called her "the perfect blonde."

"I had to look at the picture several times because I didn't recognize you. You look great," another fan commented.

"So beautiful Leighton," a third commenter wrote. "You look lovely in any hair color and length but this is amazing!"

Fans also drew comparisons to Gwen Stefani, Drew Barrymore and, of course, Blake Lively, aka Serena van der Woodsen on "Gossip Girl."

The reason behind the sudden shift? Boredom with her natural, long hair. "I really felt like something that was a stark difference would be invigorating and fun," Meester, 31, told PeopleStyle. "I like to try different things and experiment. So when I wanted to change my hair, I just thought, 'I should just completely go for it!'"

To achieve the drastic change, Meester visited colorist Aura Friedman at Nexxus New York Salon. The complete transformation took a whopping seven hours.

“Jayne Mansfield was very much the inspiration when we first got to the salon, but just with a little more of a modern edge,” Meester revealed to PeopleStyle.

Friedman posted an Instagram photo of the Hollywood glam icon on Monday with the hashtag #inspo. Mansfield, known as a blonde bombshell, was actually a natural brunette.

"Leighton has these bedroom brown eyes, so she needs a softer platinum as opposed to a super-cool color so it won't overpower her very soft features. I even left a little shadow at the roots so it wouldn't look like such a stark contrast. She was such an iconic brunette. Now she looks like an iconic blonde," Friedman told Refinery29.

Although this is the first time she's gone fully platinum, Meester is actually a natural blonde. In this throwback taken in 2006, she is almost unrecognizable.

By 2007, Meester had famously dyed her hair brown for her role on "Gossip Girl."

Everett Collection

After the show ended, the actress kept her beloved mid-length brunette ringlets for a few years before growing her hair out and lightening it in 2016.

WireImage

Most recently, Meester was living life as a brunette. She posted a photo on Instagram in August showcasing her long ombre hair.

Is there anything this beauty can't pull off? We don't think so!