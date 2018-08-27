Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It’s hard to watch “The Golden Girls” and not fantasize about living with your best friends in a cute house in Miami — even if the '80s decor feels a little dated. Our friends at the online interior design website Modsy decided to use their imaginations and give the place a 2018 makeover that feels like Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia could still live there happily.

The general idea? What’s old is new again. “Many elements of the decor represented in the original series (like palm prints and rattan) are actually back on-trend today, just with slightly refined color palettes,” said Alessandra Wood, Modsy’s director of style who has a PhD in design history.

Living Room