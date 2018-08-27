Get the latest from TODAY
It’s hard to watch “The Golden Girls” and not fantasize about living with your best friends in a cute house in Miami — even if the '80s decor feels a little dated. Our friends at the online interior design website Modsy decided to use their imaginations and give the place a 2018 makeover that feels like Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia could still live there happily.
The general idea? What’s old is new again. “Many elements of the decor represented in the original series (like palm prints and rattan) are actually back on-trend today, just with slightly refined color palettes,” said Alessandra Wood, Modsy’s director of style who has a PhD in design history.
Living Room
For the iconic living room, the Modsy team updated the floral rattan sofa with a simple white design and gave it pops of color with fun throw pillows on top. The square rattan coffee table was replaced with a round style, and the side chairs are covered in a pretty floral pattern.
“We updated the wall colors to a dusty pink (Benjamin Moore’s Pale Petal) to brighten up the room and give it a crisp feel,” Wood said.
And they incorporated a few Easter eggs fans will appreciate. “We had to give a nod to the series and the ladies’ favorite things by adding a cigar box, Dorothy’s wedding photo and a gift-wrapped present with their theme song, 'Thank you for being a friend.'”
Kitchen
In the kitchen, where the ladies spent much of their time gathered around the table (usually eating cheesecake), the Modsy team preserved the cabinets and layout, but updated the few foundational pieces to feel modern.
The floral tablecloth is gone as well as the window curtains, but a new bright-and-airy wallpaper adds a subtle and pretty pattern. “The Chinese Chippendale chairs are definitely back in style, so we opted to keep that look,” Wood said.
There’s a new woven storage cabinet that’s an ode to South Beach materials and textures, and the pastel Smeg fridge brings in even more greenery alongside the ladies’ beloved plant collection.
Bedroom
Blanche’s bedroom also got a new look. “Her love for exotic prints and fabrics have been preserved — such as the iconic palm wallpaper print — however we’ve updated it with a smaller-scale (print) and a removable adhesive wallpaper option which is easy to remove when the palm trend ends,” Wood said.
The sculptural form bed also features a palm shape behind it.
Other statement pieces which got an updated interpretation include the armoire and vanity. And if you look closely, you'll spot Sophia’s memorable handbag — which you can use to steal place settings from your favorite restaurant, the Modsy team joked.
See more of Modsy’s recreations of iconic TV homes, plus get inspiration for your own place at modsy.com.