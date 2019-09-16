If you want to revisit the glory days of "The Golden Girls," all you have to do is grab a slice of cheesecake, get comfortable in your favorite wicker lounger and stream a few (dozen) episodes of the '80s hit sitcom.

But if you want to see a modern take on that classic premise of four witty women living out their later years side by side, just stay tuned!

According to actress-comedian Jane Lynch, a show that could be described as "'Golden Girls' for today" is on the way to Netflix.

Lynch, who took the top honor for her guest spot on "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" at the Creative Arts Emmys over the weekend, made an unplanned announcement about the upcoming series — and her upcoming co-star — when she spoke to reporters backstage, Variety reported.

When asked about projects that she has in the works, Lynch claimed there really wasn't much going on — besides plenty of voice acting roles and her ongoing hosting duties on "Hollywood Game Night." Then she added, almost as an aside, "I pitched a show to Netflix and they bought it, so that’s nice. I don’t even know if I can talk about it, but I’ll tell you it’s with Cyndi Lauper, so there."

She continued to muse about whether or not it was OK to discuss the venture before finally deciding to dive right in.

"We’re our age, which you know, I’m almost 60 and (Cyndi is) 65, and we’re looking for our next act without having husbands or children," she said of the plot. "And there will be two other folks in it who haven’t been cast yet. So it’s kind of a ‘Golden Girls’ for today."

Picture it: Netflix 2020 — or whenever. The streaming service hasn't actually confirmed the series.

But this is the second time there's been a subtle announcement about it.

Two months ago, comedian and writer Carol Leifer shared a photo of herself alongside Lauper and Lynch on Facebook and wrote, "IT’S OFFICIAL!! Headed out next week with a new half-hour comedy, starring Jane Lynch & Cyndi Lauper! A writer’s dream to work with these two LEGENDS. Can’t wait to see where we land…"

Neither can we!