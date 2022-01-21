Reporter hit by car on live TV speaks to TODAY: 'Accidents happen!'
Tori Yorgey was reporting in West Virginia when she was accidentally hit by an SUV during her live report. She joins TODAY to talk about how she is feeling now and what went through her mind in the seconds after the crash. "I thought I was going under the tire initially, so I was in a shock," she tells Hoda Kotb.Jan. 21, 2022
