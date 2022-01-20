Reporter hit by car in the middle of live shot — and keeps reporting

Severe weather coverage turned into harrowing traffic update for one reporter in West Virginia.

Tori Yorgey was reporting roadside from the city of Dunbar to give viewers of NBC affiliate WSAZ the latest on a watermain that broke amid wet and icy conditions in the area.

But before Yorgey had a chance to address the event, she was struck by a car on live television.

“Oh, my God! I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK," Yorgey told anchor Tim Irr seconds later.

The impact knocked her out of frame, but even while she was still down on the ground, she never once stopped reporting — despite briefly becoming the subject of her own coverage.

"You know, that’s live TV for you," she said while struggling to get back in the shot.

Yorgey was out in the field solo, without a photographer present to lend a hand, so the self-proclaimed "one-woman band" rapidly righted the camera and continued to update Irr on the situation.

"I actually got hit by a car in college just like that," she explained, instinctively adding some background for viewers. "I am so glad I’m OK."

And the woman who drove the car that hit her likely felt the same way.

"That woman was so nice," Yorgey said of the driver. "She didn’t mean to. It was an accident. I know it was."

Throughout it all, Yorgey remained remarkably calm, though not quite as calm as anchor Irr, who hardly seemed to react at all.

But when the video went viral on social media, he explained why.

In response to a person on Twitter who asked about his response, Irr tweeted, "On the contrary, I couldn't see what happened. Only audio. Then, I wasn't truly convinced she was OK."

But as Craig Melvin revealed on TODAY, Yorgey went to the hospital later to get checked out and was said to be doing fine Thursday morning.

"She is my hero," Savannah Guthrie said after watching the video. And when she found out it was Yorgey's last week with WSAZ, she added, "I hope she got a big job. She’s an intrepid reporter!"