Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has tested posted for COVID-19, and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor Castle this week. The news comes shortly after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tested positive for coronavirus. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for Sunday TODAY from London.
Feb. 20, 2022
