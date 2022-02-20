IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19

    Prince Andrew faced pressure from royal family before settling, commentator says

  Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit: See what's in the agreement

  Queen Elizabeth's health in spotlight after royal family outbreak

  Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tests positive for COVID-19

  Queen Elizabeth backs Camilla as Queen Consort as she celebrates Platinum Jubilee

  Royal commentator speculates on Prince Andrew remarrying Sarah Ferguson

  If Prince Andrew settles, he likely won't admit guilt, royal commentator says

  Prince Andrew demands jury trial, issues 11-page denial of sex abuse claims

  Prince William jokes about having a fourth baby

  Prince Harry in legal fight over police protection in Britain

  What's next for Prince Andrew and the royal family?

  Prince Andrew stripped of military titles amid sex abuse lawsuit

  Judge refuses to throw out lawsuit against Prince Andrew

  Baking competition announced for Queen's Elizabeth's jubilee

  Kate Middleton turns 40: A look at the duchess' royal evolution

  Prince Andrew's lawyers argue Virginia Giuffre's settlement should protect him

  Queen Elizabeth responds to toddler's 'splendid' Halloween outfit

  Prince Andrew suffers legal setback ahead of hearing in Virginia Giuffre lawsuit

  Meghan Markle's court win acknowledged by British tabloid

TODAY

Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has tested posted for COVID-19, and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor Castle this week. The news comes shortly after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tested positive for coronavirus. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for Sunday TODAY from London.Feb. 20, 2022

Queen Elizabeth diagnosed with coronavirus, experiencing 'mild' symptoms

