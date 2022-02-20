Queen Elizabeth II was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

According to Buckingham Palace, the monarch, 95, is "experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties" at Windsor Castle this week.

The statement added that the queen will "continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

The queen was vaccinated alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, in January 2021. It is not clear if the monarch received a booster dose, which is recommended several months after initial vaccination.

The news of the queen's diagnosis comes shortly after her son, Charles, Prince of Wales, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tested positive for the illness. This is Charles' second coronavirus diagnosis.

The diagnosis comes just two weeks after Queen Elizabeth celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, which honored her 70-year reign. Elizabeth was crowned queen in 1953 and is Britain's longest-serving monarch.

This isn't the first time the 95-year-old's health has been in the spotlight in recent months. In October 2021, the monarch was hospitalized overnight and canceled several public engagements following doctors' orders to rest and recuperate.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Related: