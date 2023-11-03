IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

GOP blasts Sen. Tommy Tuberville for blocking military promotions

02:27

For months, Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville has single-handedly held up hundreds of military promotions. Now he’s facing intense backlash from both sides of the aisle. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Nov. 3, 2023

