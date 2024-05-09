Biden says US won't send weapons if Israel invades Rafah
President Biden says the U.S. will withhold more military aid if the Israeli military carries out an all-out assault on Rafah and has noted that American-supplied bombs have already been used to kill civilians during the seven-month war. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.May 9, 2024
