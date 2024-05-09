IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 77% off wireless earbuds, packing cubes, more travel essentials

Biden says US won't send weapons if Israel invades Rafah
May 9, 202402:03
  • Now Playing

    Biden says US won't send weapons if Israel invades Rafah

    02:03
  • UP NEXT

    Biden halts arms shipment to Israel over military offensive in Rafah

    01:41

  • New campus crackdowns on pro-Palestinian protesters

    02:26

  • Thousands of civilians try to escape Rafah to avoid Israeli bombardment

    02:20

  • US halts arms shipments to Israel over concerns of Rafah invasion

    01:49

  • U.S. withholds thousands of bombs from Israel

    01:28

  • Israel rejects latest Hamas offer but says it will negotiate to try to reach a cease-fire

    01:59

  • Biden condemns surge of antisemitism in U.S.

    02:05

  • Biden draws parallels between the Holocaust and Oct. 7 Hamas attack

    01:31

  • How the Biden administration is expected to respond to Israel’s Rafah offensive

    04:38

  • Israeli tanks roll into Rafah amid cease-fire uncertainty

    02:28

  • Palestinians search for bodies in rubble after Israeli strikes on Rafah

    00:51

  • Video shows Israeli tanks entering the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing

    00:43

  • Hamas says it agrees to Gaza cease-fire plan

    02:25

  • Pro-Palestinian protesters attempt to interrupt Met Gala

    01:58

  • Israeli mediators continuing cease-fire talks is ‘relatively good sign,’ says hostage family member

    06:23

  • Israeli officials to meet tonight to discuss Hamas' response to cease-fire deal

    03:43

  • White House 'currently reviewing' Hamas response to cease-fire proposal

    02:10

  • Special report: Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal from Egypt and Qatar

    06:23

  • Hamas accepts Gaza cease-fire proposal

    03:01

Biden says US won't send weapons if Israel invades Rafah

02:03

President Biden says the U.S. will withhold more military aid if the Israeli military carries out an all-out assault on Rafah and has noted that American-supplied bombs have already been used to kill civilians during the seven-month war. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.May 9, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Biden says US won't send weapons if Israel invades Rafah

    02:03
  • UP NEXT

    Biden halts arms shipment to Israel over military offensive in Rafah

    01:41

  • New campus crackdowns on pro-Palestinian protesters

    02:26

  • Thousands of civilians try to escape Rafah to avoid Israeli bombardment

    02:20

  • US halts arms shipments to Israel over concerns of Rafah invasion

    01:49

  • U.S. withholds thousands of bombs from Israel

    01:28

  • Israel rejects latest Hamas offer but says it will negotiate to try to reach a cease-fire

    01:59

  • Biden condemns surge of antisemitism in U.S.

    02:05

  • Biden draws parallels between the Holocaust and Oct. 7 Hamas attack

    01:31

  • How the Biden administration is expected to respond to Israel’s Rafah offensive

    04:38

  • Israeli tanks roll into Rafah amid cease-fire uncertainty

    02:28

  • Palestinians search for bodies in rubble after Israeli strikes on Rafah

    00:51

  • Video shows Israeli tanks entering the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing

    00:43

  • Hamas says it agrees to Gaza cease-fire plan

    02:25

  • Pro-Palestinian protesters attempt to interrupt Met Gala

    01:58

  • Israeli mediators continuing cease-fire talks is ‘relatively good sign,’ says hostage family member

    06:23

  • Israeli officials to meet tonight to discuss Hamas' response to cease-fire deal

    03:43

  • White House 'currently reviewing' Hamas response to cease-fire proposal

    02:10

  • Special report: Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal from Egypt and Qatar

    06:23

  • Hamas accepts Gaza cease-fire proposal

    03:01

Biden says US won't send weapons if Israel invades Rafah

K-12 school leaders grilled at antisemitism hearing on Capitol Hill

House rejects Marjorie Taylor Greene bid to oust Speaker Johnson

Georgia court to review Trump's request to disqualify DA Fani Willis

Federal regulators to hold hearing on airline credit card rewards

Miss Teen USA resigns just days after Miss USA gave up her crown

Hoda & Jenna play Mother's Day-themed guessing game

Meet the social media star recreating fashion with household items

Tom Selleck on memoir, 'accidental' 50-year career, 'Magnum, P.I.'

See trailer for new Cyndi Lauper doc ‘Let the Canary Sing’

Grilled pork belly with adobo potatoes: Get Dale Talde’s recipes

Travel packing hacks to get ready for your next trip more efficiently

Jennifer Connelly talks ‘Dark Matter’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Friends behind Glow Recipe on weaving Korean beauty into the US

Measuring blood pressure: Hypertension impacts, prevention, more

Mother’s Day bouquets: Best flowers to buy, how to arrange them

Chad Michael Murray on possible ‘One Tree Hill’ reboot: It’s needed

Amber Ruffin talks Broadway show ‘The Wiz’ and Webby Awards

Smucker's celebrates military men and women with special event

Cooking with Cal: Make this quick and easy spring greens frittata

Hoda & Jenna play Mother's Day-themed guessing game

Meet the social media star recreating fashion with household items

Tom Selleck on memoir, 'accidental' 50-year career, 'Magnum, P.I.'

Stylists pamper moms for Mother's Day with beautiful makeovers

Mama’s Done: Why this parent is over kids saying 'I'm bored!'

Brioche cinnamon rolls: Try this Mother’s Day brunch recipe!

Law Roach tells TODAY how he created Zendaya's Met Gala looks

Sarah Jessica Parker on Met Gala, ‘AJLT,’ new book imprint, more

Met Gala 2024 Fashion Recap: See the best and boldest looks

Hoda Kotb reveals how she motivates herself for 3 a.m. workout

Stay organized on-the-go with these deals on travel essentials

Shop these 6 thoughtful and personalized gifts for Mother's Day

Alicia Keys talks Broadway show, motherhood, new beauty brand

Shop these warm weather fashions to elevate your wardrobe

Shop these unique and personalized gifts for Mother's Day

Grab Shop TODAY's curated box of items perfect for a staycation!

The new Shop TODAY curated box is full of vacation must-haves!

How to know which sunscreen is best for every occasion

Shop these bestselling hair products — up to 25% off!

Jenna's Bookshop: Browse these items inspired by 'The Husbands'

Grilled pork belly with adobo potatoes: Get Dale Talde’s recipes

Sliced ribeye and potato gratin: Get the traditional Jewish recipe!

Brioche cinnamon rolls: Try this Mother’s Day brunch recipe!

Cooking with Cal: Make this quick and easy spring greens frittata

Celebrate the Kentucky Derby with these cocktails and hat trends

Pollo asado served with tortillas: Get the Cinco de Mayo recipe

Martha Stewart shares special Kentucky Derby recipes on TODAY

Benny Blanco shares recipe for chicken parm cutlets

Avocado pesto pasta and no-bake brownie bars: Get the recipes!

Al pastor pork tacos: Get the Cinco de Mayo recipe!