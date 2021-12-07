Chloe Grace Moretz talks about her new sci-fi thriller ‘Mother/Android’
05:54
Share this -
copied
In the upcoming sci-fi thriller “Mother/Android,” Chloe Grace Moretz plays a pregnant woman caught in a war with an artificial intelligence. Joining TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, she talks about the new film as well as how she played matchmaker for Meghan Trainor. Plus: She plays a game called “Tell Us More-etz.”Dec. 7, 2021
Chloe Grace Moretz talks about her new sci-fi thriller ‘Mother/Android’
05:54
Jenna and Willie try Cardi B’s boozy whipped cream: Yuck or Yum?
01:36
Brooke Shields says her daughter has hit the ‘jerk’ stage
02:22
‘Get Out’ leads list of best screenplays of the century (so far)
01:30
Kristin Davis: ‘There is respect for Samantha’ in ‘Sex and the City’ sequel
04:15
Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill discuss their new film ‘Don’t Look Up’