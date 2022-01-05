Cher reveals she’s never letting her hair go gray

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Oscar and Grammy winning singer, Cher, known for her jet-black locks, revealed her hair color is here to stay. In an interview with People magazine, she discussed her thoughts on aging and beauty saying, “going gray is fine for other girls, I’m just not doing it.”
