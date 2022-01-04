Gray hair, Cher does care! Singer says she won’t let her hair go gray

Cher has rocked plenty of hair colors over the years, from black to blond to auburn, but there’s one shade she isn’t eager to try: gray.

“(Going gray) is fine for other girls,” she recently told People. “I’m just not doing it!”

The pop superstar, 75, opened up about her approach to beauty as part of her new campaign with MAC cosmetics alongside the rapper Saweetie.

“It’s all about having fun,” said the “Believe” singer. “I just think that people who worry about the way someone puts on their makeup should get a life.”

Cher has definitely had fun with her look over the years, and she appeared to re-create one of her most iconic outfits in a new video for her MAC campaign.

The singer sported a sheer, beaded jumpsuit that looked similar to one she wore at the 1974 Met Gala, and she rocked the same curtain of smooth, black hair and dramatic eye makeup.

Cher rocked this iconic look from 1974. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

“I love lasting forever,” she said in a tongue-in-cheek moment at the end of the MAC video.

Glossy, dark hair was Cher’s signature hairstyle as she rose to fame in the '60s. In one picture circa 1963, she also sported thick bangs and accentuated her statement eye makeup.

Cher sported her signature long, jet-black hair in this photo circa 1963. Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Later on, she experimented with voluminous curls, seen here at the 1983 Academy Awards.

Curls for days! Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

She went on to embrace plenty of other hair colors over the years, including this fun, red hue she wore during a performance in New Zealand in 2018.

While it was likely a temporary look for her 2018 concert, Cher totally pulled off flaming red hair. Hannah Peters / Getty Images

Just a few months ago, she also tried out platinum blond waves.

Cher tried out blond hair in September 2021. Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage

Looking back on all her different styles over the years, Cher said she has no regrets.

“I can’t believe I did so much, actually. There are few people that have had pictures taken their entire life ... I don’t think there was a moment that I stepped outside of my house where I didn’t have a picture taken of me,” she told People. “It comes in handy now. But I liked all (my looks), really. And I made some (decisions) that were ridiculous, but I don’t care.”

Plenty of Cher impersonators have strived to emulate her style over the years, and the singer had some words of wisdom for people trying to capture her essence.

“I think a little bit less is more, because sometimes you can shoot for it and shoot past it,” she said.

While it sounds like Cher won’t be going gray anytime soon, other stars have embraced their silver tresses, including Oscar winner Allison Janney.

“I started ... a big, healthy few inches of gray roots came in, and I just decided I wanted to be free from hair color and hair extensions,” she said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in February 2021. “So this is the most authentic ...”

Actors including Andie MacDowell, Jodie Foster and Helen Mirren have also notably rocked gray hair on the red carpet in recent years.