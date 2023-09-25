IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma, shares update on the actor's condition

08:15

In a TODAY exclusive, Bruce Willis's wife, Emma, shares an update on his battle with frontotemporal dementia and opens up about how she explains it to their daughters. "I don't want there to be any stigma or shame attached to their dad's diagnosis or for any form of dementia," she says. Willis is joined by Susan Dickinson, CEO of The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, to bring awareness to the disease.Sept. 25, 2023

