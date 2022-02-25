How effective will Biden’s new sanctions on Russia be in the short term?

Former ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis join TODAY to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine. While McFaul applauds Biden’s decision to impose stricter sanctions, he says these new measures will not stop Putin. “I want to be crystal clear - the effect of these kinds of sanctions don’t happen overnight. I think they only happen over months and years, not days and weeks,” he says.Feb. 25, 2022