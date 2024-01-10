Andy Cohen recounts ordeal of losing money in elaborate scam
Andy Cohen stops by TODAY to share a warning after his experience of having his bank account hacked in an imposter scam. Cohen says the scheme is very easy to fall prey to and wants to spread awareness of how it is presented so that others don't fall victim.Jan. 10, 2024