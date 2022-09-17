Kate Middleton wears Queen Elizabeth's beloved pearl necklace at palace event

Catherine, Princess of Wales is continuing to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II with her style choices.

The former Kate Middleton has worn several pieces of the queen's jewelry while paying tribute to the monarch, and on Saturday, Sept. 17, she donned one of the queen's signature pieces for a luncheon with governors-general of Commonwealth nations.

She paired the three-strand pearl necklace with a simple black dress, a pearl bracelet and a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that belonged to the queen.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace on September 17, 2022 in London, England. WPA Pool / Getty Images

While accompanying the queen's casket to Westminster Hall on Sept. 14, the princess of Wales honored her great-grandmother-in-law by wearing a pearl brooch that the monarch was photographed wearing on her 73rd birthday. She also wore a pair of pearl earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales is driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 14. Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images

The pearl necklace that Kate wore on Saturday is one that the queen has frequently been photographed in. Photos throughout her life show her wearing it at many events, often pairing it with other stunning statement pieces.

In 1970, she wore the tri-strand of pearls with a sparkling brooch and a boldly patterned blue dress while posing with one of her beloved pets.

Queen Elizabeth II at Sandringham. Fox Photos / Getty Images

In 2003, she was photographed wearing the necklace while on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, smiling with her grandson William, Prince of Wales.

Queen Elizabeth ll laughs with Prince William in 2003. Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

The duo were watching the annual Trooping the Color parade. Elizabeth wore the pearl necklace and another stunning pin, as well as pearl earrings. The rest of her outfit included a royal blue jacket, a white hat and gloves. Meanwhile, her grandson, just 21 years old at the time, looked dashing in a black suit and blue shirt and tie.

She even once paired the necklace with the same brooch that Kate donned for the procession to Westminster Hall.

The Queen wears a pearl brooch and necklace while celebrating her 73rd birthday. Fiona Hanson / PA Images via Getty Images

The strand of pearls isn't just for formal occasions. When she and British icon Paddington Bear ‘met’ for tea and marmalade sandwiches earlier in 2022, the monarch paired the pearl necklace with matching earrings and a floral blue and white dress.

Queen Elizabeth II paired the pearls with a funny skit and bright dress. YouTube

The queen also wore the jewelry at several events during her recent Platinum Jubilee, celebrated earlier in 2022. During a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with other senior royals, she wore the necklace with a bright green outfit and matching hat.