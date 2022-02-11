Why does Queen Elizabeth always wear bright colors?

Queen Elizabeth II has been in the public eye her entire life and wants to make sure her subjects see her — literally.

That's partly why she has long worn festive, bright colors for her public appearances, according to royal expert Daisy McAndrew.

"She's quite small — so sometimes just quite difficult to spot — so her dressers ... decided some years ago that it would be helpful if she was brightly colored so that people could spot her easily," she said.

But also, the queen has a famous motto: "You have to be seen to be believed," McAndrew said.

In this 2011 photo, the queen wore a purple jacket and hat to visit with crowds in King's Lynn, England. (Photo by Indigo/Getty Images) Indigo / Getty Images

"In other words, now, that's more about getting out there and doing the job, but it does also lend itself to being seen literally by wearing bright clothes," she said. “And I think, finally, that it’s just a personal preference … she likes all the matching hats and all the rest of it.”

A look back at photos of the royal's style throughout her life attests to her affinity for colorful clothes. As a head of state, Elizabeth has visited all corners of the Earth — and typically with flair.

There are countless examples of this trend. For a walkabout during her Silver Jubilee in 1977, Elizabeth wore a flowing pink dress with a matching jacket and hat.