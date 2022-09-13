Officials ask people to stop leaving marmalade sandwiches outside palace as tribute to queen

British officials are asking fans of Queen Elizabeth II to stop leaving marmalade sandwiches outside Buckingham Palace as a tribute to the late monarch.

The queen, who died on Sept. 8, once took part in a sketch with Paddington Bear as part of her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

In the video, the queen and Paddington Bear sit together for tea. The animated character shows the late monarch how he always keeps a marmalade sandwich under his floppy red hat.

Queen Elizabeth II with Paddington Bear in a June video. YouTube

The queen then replied that she also favors marmalade sandwiches and hides them in her purse “for later.”

The short, two-and-a-half-minute video premiered on the BBC in June. Actor Ben Whishaw, who voiced the bear in the 2014 movie and again in the 2017 sequel, returned to the iconic role for the royal sketch.

At the end of the video, the animated bear congratulated the queen on her 70 years on the throne. “

"Happy Jubilee Ma’am. And thank you. For everything," he told her.

"That's very kind," the late monarch replied with a smile.

After her death, mourners have been leaving flowers, signs and other tributes outside Buckingham Palace in London. However, the marmalade sandwiches are having a "negative impact on the park's wildlife," Royal Parks officials told the Associated Press.

A marmalade sandwich with a note that says "A marmalade sandwich for your journey, Ma'am," a nod to the Queen's association with Paddington Bear, left among the flowers laid by members of the public at Balmoral in Scotland. Owen Humphreys / PA Images via Getty Images

Fans have also left sandwiches and tributes outside other palaces like Balmoral and Holyroodhouse in Scotland.

A Paddington Bear toy and marmalade sandwich is left next to flowers and other tributes outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh. Jane Barlow - PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Following news of the queen's death, a verified Twitter account for Paddington Bear also paid tribute with a sweet reference to the jubilee video.

“Thank you Ma’am, for everything,” the fictional bear wrote.