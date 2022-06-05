Queen Elizabeth II makes surprise appearance on Buckingham Palace balcony

Queen Elizabeth II has ended the Platinum Jubilee with an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The queen's appearance came after the Platinum Pageant, a four-act procession in the streets of London. The pageant included a military parade, puppet performances, representation of cultures from across the Commonwealth, and a musical finale performed by Ed Sheeran.

The festivities began around 9:00 a.m. ET. Senior royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, their children, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appeared in the audience, watching as the colorful parade made its way down the streets surrounding Buckingham Palace.

Performers are seen during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace. Dominic Lipinski - PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Just after 11:30 a.m. ET, the Royal Standard was raised over Buckingham Palace. The flag indicates that the queen is in residence.

The royal standard is raised above Buckingham Palace. Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty Images

At 12:05 p.m. ET, after Ed Sheeran performed "Perfect" on the steps of the palace, Queen Elizabeth II stepped out onto the balcony. She wore a bright green outfit, a strand of pearls and matching green hat, and used a cane to walk.

Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during the Platinum Pageant. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The queen also wore a studded brooch that looked like a crown.

Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George also joined her, standing side-by-side in a show of unity as the national anthem played and fireworks erupted overhead.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex did not appear.

The stately appearance was followed by an energetic performance of ABBA's "Dancing Queen."

Platinum Jubilee festivities started on Thursday, June 2, starting with the Trooping the Colour, a ceremonial parade which marks the queen’s official birthday (her actual birthday is April 21). Thousands of people assembled outside Buckingham Palace to watch the festivities and catch a glimpse of the queen.

Crowds line The Mall during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace as the queen appears on a screen. Dominic Lipinski - PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

The queen, whose last public appearance before the celebrations was May 23, made two appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony Thursday. The first occurred when she received a royal salute while troops processed past the palace.

Next, she appeared with working members of the royal family — including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children — as they watched a flyby from the Royal Air Force.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watch a flyover with their children Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images

The queen missed several celebrations across the four day span, including Friday’s National Service of Thanksgiving, the Epsom Derby on Saturday, June 4, as well as the Jubilee Concert on Saturday evening.

The National Service of Thanksgiving was held at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London on Friday, June 3, but the queen was not in attendance. Harry and Meghan made an appearance at the service in place of the queen, who remained at Windsor Castle to rest after Thursday’s activities.

TOPSHOT - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive to the National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's reign at Saint Paul's Cathedral. TOBY MELVILLE / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Royal experts said that there may be "some significance" to the queen missing events citing reasons such as "discomfort."

“The good news is, we saw her (Thursday) and she looked well,” NBC News contributor Wilfred Frost said during the 3rd Hour of TODAY on Friday. “I don’t think there’s anything specific, it is just now being 96 takes its toll.”

