Camilla, Queen Consort, was joined by Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in vehicles following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday.

Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, also rode in a vehicle in the procession including the queen consort and duchesses. Their car followed behind the queen's coffin as it headed to Westminster Hall to begin lying in state in London.

Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, (left) and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II through London on Wednesday. Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry also reunited once again to honor their grandmother as they joined King Charles III and his three siblings in walking behind her coffin.

Big Ben tolled at one minute intervals as the pair made the 38-minute walk from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall behind the coffin, reminding many of the same walk the brothers made during the funeral procession of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, following the queen's coffin in a vehicle during the procession. Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images

Working members of the royal family wore military uniforms, while Prince Andrew and Prince Harry wore suits. A spokesperson for Prince Harry told NBC News he would be wearing a morning suit for all events honoring the queen.

"His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex have been making public appearances together over the past week, including receiving Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it arrived at Buckingham Palace late Tuesday evening.

The queen's coffin flew from Edinburgh to London following several days of lying in state in Scotland. Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish highlands, sending the United Kingdom into a period of mourning.

Catherine, Princess of Wales Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images

King Charles III was officially proclaimed king on Sept. 10, and in his first speech as king, he expressed his love for Harry and Meghan, as well as unveiled new titles for William and Kate: the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Elizabeth's funeral is scheduled for Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey, the same location as her coronation in 1953 and her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.