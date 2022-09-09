Following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II and his ascension to the throne, King Charles III gave his inaugural address to the United Kingdom on Friday. In his first remarks, he paid tribute to his late mother and confirmed his devotion to the people of the U.K.

He also reflected on how the queen’s death would bring about change for the royal family in general. He even took a moment to mention his son, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his daughter-in-law, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” the king remarked.

For many, the mention of Harry and Meghan was a surprise, as the two have publicly expressed ongoing tension within the royal family.

In a 2021 sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry expressed his disappointment with the lack of support he and Meghan had received from his father and other royal family members. At the time, Harry revealed that his father had stopped taking his phone calls before he and Meghan had announced their intention to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

While Harry and Meghan are no longer carrying out official duties as members of the royal family, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed the two will remain in the U.K. for now as the country has entered a period of mourning for the queen.

During his remarks, King Charles III, 73, also revealed that his other son, Prince William, and his wife, the former Kate Middleton, have new titles. The couple are now to be referred to as the Prince and Princess of Wales, changes reflected on social media. They will also inherit his and Camilla’s former titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.