When is Queen Elizabeth’s funeral? Here's what we know

Britain is now in a period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at 96 on Thursday.

Her funeral and the days leading up to it are expected to be an event the likes of which have not been seen in modern times in the United Kingdom, with hundreds of thousands of people lining the streets to pay their respects.

Here is what to know about the historic event.

When is Queen Elizabeth's funeral?

The queen's funeral ceremony is not expected to be held until at least 10 days after her death in order to observe a national period of mourning for the monarch whose 70-year reign was the longest in British history.

The exact date and time of the funeral have not yet been announced by Buckingham Palace.

Where is Queen Elizabeth's funeral?

The funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey in London. The historic church was also the site of the queen's coronation in 1953 and the place where she married Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years, in 1947.

How long will she lie in state?

The queen's coffin will lie in state at Westminster Hall for what is expected to be four or five days, but no formal announcement has been made by Buckingham Palace.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to line the streets to pay their respects during this time.

She first will be taken to her residence in Holyrod in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh following her death in Balmoral, Scotland. A service will then be held three days after her death at St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Her coffin will then be transported to London and taken to Buckingham Palace. Members of the public will be able to line up and give their condolences as she lies in state at Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral.

A special ceremony will accompany the queen's casket when it's taken from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster in the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy.

Where will Queen Elizabeth be buried?

The queen will join her late husband, Prince Philip, in being buried at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Philip was buried there last year following his death at 99.