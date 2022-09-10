IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Harry and William reunite while viewing tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

The reunion was the first time Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle have been seen since the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Will grief over Queen Elizabeth's death unite a divided royal family?

By Alexander Kacala and Becca Wood

On Saturday, Sept. 10, Prince William and Prince Harry reunited for the first time publicly since the passing of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The former Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle joined their husbands to pay tribute to a memorial for the late royal, who on Thursday died at the age of 96.

A spokesperson for Prince William told TODAY: “The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess to join him and the Princess of Wales earlier.”

The couples were dressed in black and seemed somber as they paid their respects. The brothers walked side by side, with their wives on either side of them.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

