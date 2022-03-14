From beautiful ballgowns to tailored coats and everything in between, Queen Elizabeth II knows a thing or two about fashion, inspiring admirers and Halloween costumes alike. The British monarch has always had a timeless sense of style throughout her reign and a particular affinity for wearing bright colors. She was even known to have a famous motto: “You have to be seen to be believed.”

Here, we've gathered some of Queen Elizabeth's most memorable looks through the years.

1953

Ullstein Bild / Getty Images

A young queen, seen here in 1953, a year after her coronation, looked stunning in a sweetheart-neckline gown with lace detailing and all the accoutrements befitting a royal. The classic silhouette is equally popular nearly a century later and a go-to style on red carpets to this day.

1961

Bettmann Archive

In 1961, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip welcomed U.S. President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy for a visit. The queen donned this blue tulle gown with straps and paired the frock with long white gloves.

1975

Serge Lemoine / Getty Images

This photo may have been captured in 1975, but we could easily see one of the modern royals sporting a similar floral print shift today. The queen's accessory game was on point, as always, sporting a white and green hat, ladylike bag and multistrand pearl necklace.

1984

Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

We could see the Duchess of Cambridge rocking something like this beautiful turquoise dress that's cinched at the waist. The queen, seen here in 1984 in Jordan, accessorized with a matching hat and black kitten heels.

1993

Tim Graham / Getty Images

The queen and Prince Philip cut a dashing figure at a banquet in Hungary in 1993. He looked dapper in a tuxedo, and she looked stunning in a bubblegum pink gown with exaggerated shoulders and a belted waist.

2001

Tim Graham / Getty Images

Playing with texture was one of the queen's style super powers. Here, she turned heads on the red carpet in a pale yellow and gold lace gown, pearls and gloves in 2001.

2007

Tim Graham / Getty Images

While posing for a family portrait in 2007, the fashionable monarch was simply elegant in this baby blue gown with jewel detailing and sheer arms.

Tim Graham Royal Photos / Getty Images

2008When U.S. President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush traveled to Windsor Castle to meet with the royal family in 2008, the queen looked pretty in pink in this floral dress with a dainty bow at the waist.

2011

Jewel Samad / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The queen opted for a sleek white gown with shiny gold embellishments when U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama visited London in 2011.

2012

Danny E. Martindale / Getty Images

The monarch looked good as gold in this wrap-style metallic gown that she wore to Royal Albert Hall in 2012. The ever-stylish queen also carried a metallic silver bag as an added pop of shimmer.

2018

Samir Hussein / WireImage

Queen Elizabeth II was always fond of pretty pastel hues, like this lovely lavender coat and matching hat that she wore to the Epsom Derby in 2018.

2020

Yui Mok / Getty Images

Royal blue! In 2020, the queen donned this sleek shift dress during a royal engagement and added some classic pearls and black kitten heels.

2021

Max Mumby / Getty Images

The monarch's matching game was always on point. Here, she infused a healthy dose of color into a cool autumn day with a bright blue coat with black fur trim and a matching hat.

2022

Joe Giddens / AFP via Getty Images

Pastels are one of the queen's go-to style choices, and she looked lovely in this light blue shift dress with lace floral detailing at a Platinum Jubilee celebration in 2022.