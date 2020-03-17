22 deals to help you save through March

Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

We're halfway through March but that doesn't mean it's too late to save money on discounted items.

RetailMeNot's shopping and trends expert Sara Skirboll searched for some of the best deals you can get in March. She shared her finds — including deals on nourishing skincare and at-home gym equipment — with TODAY to help everyone shop for essentials without breaking the bank.

Ahead, shop the beauty, home and fitness equipment you can get for a fraction of the price right now.

Fitness Equipment

You can find home gym equipment at a major discount this time of year.

Dick's Sporting Goods has the best discounts on larger machines — the clearance section is chockfull of items up to 75% off. Walmart is also offering deals on fitness items.

Looking clothing or smaller home gym items? Visit Gaiam's sale section to score deals on apparel, yoga mats and more. Check the site for additional daily deals.

Right now, you can head to Dick's Sporting Goods to save $300 on the Bladez cycle.

The bike displays time, speed distance and more so you can accurately track your workout. It also has an adjustable seat and handlebars for a customized ride.

This piece of equipment is great for a variety of full-body workouts, including cardio and strength exercises.

It allows you to adjust the weight based on your fitness needs and has an ergonomic handle for a comfortable grip. It's also currently $50 the original price.

This step bundle will help you work out from home. It includes a step, three resistance bands, a pair of dumbells, a pump and a resistance ball.

The popular Yeti Rambler Bottle is on sale for 25% off. It has an insulated design and leak-proof cap that is made to keep your hot drinks hot and your cold drinks cold for longer.

Head to the Dick's Sporting Goods clearance section to find additional savings. Shop TODAY found this Patagonia Fleece Pullover for nearly $40 off the original price.

Be prepared for inclement weather with this multi-climate jacket from The North Face — it's designed with waterproof fabric and a breathable shell.

These sneakers from Adidas are over 40% off right now. They have a lightweight stretch upper material and spring-like cushioning to provide all-day support.

This yoga mat features four millimeters of cushioning and a non-slip texture. It's on sale at Gaiam along with other in-home gym essentials.

This stylish jacket from Gaiam is a year-round piece that you can wear almost anywhere. It's also a great transitional piece for the changing of seasons.

Beauty

Stores are clearing out last season's inventory and you can save on products that will last for months.

Ulta is currently running their 21 days of beauty sale — stocked with bestselling beauty items. You can also score 30% off skin care, hair care and makeup by looking at the entire sale section.

See some of the items below.

This versatile palette is on sale for 30% off the original price. Instead of stocking up on multiple color palettes, this one has a wide variety of colors meaning you can save money in the end.

This long-wear foundation is available in 50 shades and is formulated to provide a full-coverage appearance. It's currently on sale for $10 off.

This 4-in-1 brow pencil can save you time when doing your makeup. It has a design that includes a lighter brow shade, a darker brown shade, an edge definer and an arch highlighter.

You can get bold and defined eyebrows for 50% off right now. This eyebrow "highlighter" from Benefit Cosmetics will give your brows depth and even color with just a few strokes.

The Flesh Firm Flesh Thickstick Foundation comes in a convenient stick that's portable and simple to apply. This is also on sale for 50% off.

If you're interested in the benefits of retinol but don't want to commit to buying a whole bottle you may want to look at this kit from Murad. It includes 14 days of retinol renewal formula — and you can get it for under $9.

This Clinique mineral sunscreen for your face comes in a convenient tube that makes it easy to apply. It's formulated without parabens, phthalates or fragrances.

Seamlessly brush through tangled locks with the popular Wet Brush. The paddle design covers more surface area for faster drying time.

Help your makeup last longer by prepping skin with this oil-free primer. It's currently on sale for 50% off.

This exfoliating sugar scrub refreshes skin and is formulated with nourishing shea nut oil to preserve natural moisture.

Air Conditioners

The latest air conditioners will be released in the coming weeks, which is why March is the best time to save money on older models. Retailers need shelf space for newer inventory, so you'll want to scope out sites — like Walmart, Best Buy and Lowe's — to ensure you get a good deal.

This GE window unit is easy to install and comes with two cooling modes and fan speeds. It's listed as a "Rollback" item for under $140 at Walmart right now.

Save $100 on the Dyson Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan. It's designed to capture over 99% of particles, including pollen, mold, dust and pet dander that may lead to dirty air in your home. It also has a 70-degree oscillating capacity to disperse fresh air around the room.

Stay cool with this compact air conditioner from GE. It has an Energy Star certification, which means it exceeds the minimum guidelines to help lower energy costs.

You can find more home appliance deals at Lowe's by checking out the sale section on the website.

