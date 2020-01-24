Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

If the thought of walking outside makes you shiver and you’d rather stay indoors, you may be dealing with a case of the winter weather woes.

Though staying inside isn’t necessarily a bad thing, it typically doesn’t take long before you run out of books to read or movies to watch.

Instead of reaching for the remote, reach for your laptop to book a much-needed vacation away from the cold temperatures and into sunny weather.

Condé Nast Traveler contributor Mark Ellwood stopped by TODAY to share the best destinations that will provide the perfect winter escape. From relaxing beach getaways to bustling resorts, you’ll be tempted to pack your bags in a flash.

Destinations to escape the cold

TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor Rating: 3.5 Stars from 3,847 Reviews

The Park MGM Hotel is the ultimate experience-filled hotel thanks to amenities like a casino, multiple bars, a casual, bodega-style restaurant and the famous Eataly Italian Market. The hotel is located right next to the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Area and home to the MGM Park Theater which is perfect for catching a concert.

If you're looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the Vegas nightlife, you can bask by one of three pools or treat yourself to a manicure, facial or massage at the hotel's salon and spa.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor Rating: 4.0 Stars from 552 Reviews

Located on the iconic corner of Lafayette and Carondelet, this hotel is located in the historic part of New Orleans. Within walking distance you'll find galleries, shopping, museums and the renowned French Quarter.

The hotel offers multiple styles of rooms including suites for families or big groups. Other amenities include a rooftop pool and bar, a music venue, and Josephine Estelle — a restaurant known for Italian cuisine with a southern flair.

TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor Rating: 3.5 Stars from 823 Reviews

This waterfront town located in northwest Florida is known for its gorgeous white sandy beaches — but beyond the waterfront, the city has plenty more to offer.

If you're looking for a vacation full of activities, you can sightsee on a dolphin cruise, parasail on the water, explore the wolf reserve or engage in a fun game of mini golf at Coconut Creek.

After a long day, you can rest up at one of the many beachfront properties. The Majestic Beach Tower is an affordable option that has a lounge, bar, fitness center and pool.

TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor Rating: 4.5 Stars from 2,649 Reviews

If the west is calling your name, check out this expansive resort located in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.

The Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort is located on 550 acres of Native American land situated alongside the Rio Grande River. Whether you book a VIP suite or a double junior suite, the rooms on the property have gorgeous, picturesque views.

Full of history and culture, the town and the surrounding area is easy to explore on foot or even on a horse. If you're looking for something to do without traveling far, dine at one of the hotel's five restaurants, get pampered at the Tamaya Mist spa or engage in nighttime cultural activities.

TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor Rating: 5.0 Stars from 1,695 Reviews

The Boardwalk Boutique Hotel has an impressive 5-star rating on TripAdvisor and guests say that the hotel is peaceful, quiet and conveniently located. It features 46 casitas (similar to a bungalow) and each one is spread out among the gardens of a historic coconut plantation.

Rooms are equipped with barbecue grills for cooking, a relaxing hammock, a private patio and a fully-equipped kitchen. The beautiful casitas are adorned with bright colors and decorations — allowing you to fully escape the chaos of your day-to-day schedule and indulge in total relaxation.

For more travel stories, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!