Cabins are like kittens. They're cute and everyone — even those with allergies — wants one. But if you're not #blessed enough to have one in your backyard or anywhere on your family tree, don't worry. AirBnB has thousands of Insta-worthy cabins where a one-night stay won't set you back much more than what you'd pay for a night in one of America's best cheap hotels.

In fact, AirBnB's most popular listing of all time is a cabin. So, if you're ready to go a ways off the interstate, don't mind waking up to wildlife and are cool with being cozy, here are 10 of the best cabins you can book now.

Best Cabins on Airbnbs

Superhost legends Michael and Kitty are proud to say their Mushroom Dome Cabin boasts the most reservations of any AirBnB listing in history. Since 2009, travelers have been drawn to this unique geodesic dome just outside of Aptos village. It sleeps up to three people (between the bed in the loft and the sleeper sofa downstairs), and has a 4.86-star average rating from more than 1,300 reviews.

While this cabin has indoor plumbing, there isn't quite enough room for a bathroom door. In other words, you have to be comfortable with just a curtain. However, it does have a composting toilet and travertine shower complete with skylight. Expect to see plenty of hummingbirds — they come here by the hundreds.

With three bedrooms and two baths, this rustic yet contemporary-furnished cabin can accommodate up to eight people. Guests enjoy unobstructed views of the White Mountains which offer world-class leaf-peeping in the fall and perhaps the East Coast's best skiing in the winter.

It's less than a 10-minute-drive to the charming mountain town of North Conway and Story Land — New Hampshire's beloved children's' theme park. Overall, the cabin has a 4.82-star average rating from more than 130 reviews.

After staying in one of these LEED-certified modular prefab cabins, you'll be tempted to order one for your backyard. Of course, it helps that these cabins — which are built with reclaimed barn wood in Idaho and Utah — sit on some of the most scenic acreage in the US. They make for the perfect home base for skiing Jackson Hole and/or exploring nearby Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks — both places you should take the kids before they're grown.

Inside, the king-sized bed and Tempur-Pedic pullout couch sleep four people. There's also a fireplace and full kitchen (including a dishwasher). Outside, each cabin comes with a propane grill, picnic table and fire pit. There's also a hot tub shared by the community (about 20 one-bedroom and two-bedroom cabins). They currently have a 4.9-star average rating from more than 80 reviews.

Soak up the sun at this west-facing property that is AirBnB's second "Most-Wishlisted" property in all of Canada. "Alfie" has a 4.9-star average rating from nearly 400 reviews and is about 6 miles from the unofficial southern capital of Canada's Sunshine Coast.

While guests won't find a giant TV anywhere, they are privy to canoes and a private beach. On rainy days, you can soak in the clawfoot tub while reading a book from the well-stocked little library. The cabin, which accommodates two, has one bedroom, one bathroom and two decks including one on the second floor.

Featured in the New York Times, this lovingly-restored 1955 homesteader cabin built on a few acres of unfenced Joshua Tree desert might look familiar. During the day, its original greenish-blue paint is eye-catching. But at night, it's the pollution-free skies and plethora of stars that turn first-timers into return guests.

With its one bed and bath (an outhouse with a dry toilet and open shower), it comfortably accommodates two. The only downside is the laundry list of rules: no drones, no children, no guests, no parties and no professional photos unless approved beforehand. Still, the property has an impressive 4.9-star rating from more than 800 reviews. Oh, and there's WiFi and AC.

You may recognize this handsome A-frame cabin from advertisements by American Eagle Outfitters. Located on national forest land, it's the perfect backdrop for a photoshoot or a weekend getaway just a few minutes from Flagstaff. This cabin comfortably accommodates up to four guests (there are two twin air mattresses) and has a 4.85-star average rating from nearly 500 reviews. In the summer, relax on one of three patios. In the winter, warm up by the wood-burning stove.

This conversation-starting structure might look straight out of "Lord of the Rings," but it's actually located in downtown Big Bear City. Once a wartime bunker, it's now a Quonset lodge with two bedrooms, one bathroom and a 4.94-star average rating from 159 reviews.

Superhosts Natalie and Jason like to emphasize that despite being small, their home is fully-equipped with a stocked kitchen and a washer and dryer.

In the 1880s, this hand-hewn log timber cabin was probably home to a hardworking farmer and his family. Today, it boasts AC, heating and a new bathroom finished in October 2019. It's where couples come to escape the city and relax on a romantic getaway sans kids. Despite, or perhaps because of, its no-kids, no-pets policy, it's one of AirBnB's rare properties with a perfect 5-star rating (in this case, from more than 200 reviews).

Superhost Bill lives next door on his sheep farm. Visit in winter or early spring if you want to hold the lambs. Clayton, the nearest town, is about 9 miles away, and the north-facing back porch offers views of North Carolina's Nantahala National Forest.

If the mountains are calling — in this case, five different Rocky Mountain ranges — you must book this Montana carriage house deemed the "Best AirBnB Property" by Outside Magazine. It's made of reclaimed timber, but with its gourmet kitchen and French doors, the interior is far from outdated.

It includes one bedroom and one bathroom and has an average 4.99-star average rating from nearly 200 reviews. Location-wise, it's about a 20-minute drive into downtown Bozeman and only 60 miles from Yellowstone National Park.

According to Forbes, ESCAPE makes the most beautiful tiny houses in the world. In this case, the ESCAPE home is a cabin on wheels located in a quiet neighborhood just 15 minutes from the hustle and bustle of downtown Atlanta. It's also within walking distance of the golf club that hosts the PGA Tour Championship. Between its queen-sized bed and fold-flat couch, it comfortably sleeps up to four guests.

There's no tub, just a shower, in the bathroom. But Superhost Dan has stocked his place — which has a 4.93-star average rating from 59 reviews — with the complete "Star Wars" box set. Of course you can also lounge outside in the Adirondack chairs or around the picnic table. Just don't forget bug spray.

