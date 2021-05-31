Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As the long weekend comes to an end, Memorial Day has arrived along with a plethora of exciting sales to shop. Whether you're thinking about upgrading everyday appliances, prepping your backyard for a summer full of barbecues or switching up your wardrobe, Memorial Day sales can help you get there without breaking the bank.

You can score some major savings today, and Walmart's deals are not to be missed. The retailer is slashing prices across some of the most popular categories, from cleaning tools to furniture. Right now, you can get up to 10% off select tech and mattresses, 30% off sports and outdoor equipment and find tons of other savings on summer essentials, like grills, patio umbrellas and cooling solutions.

If you want to know what items to grab during the sale, we're highlighting some of the best deals below. Keep scrolling to see them all or quickly jump to the category you’re looking for by clicking on the links below:

Walmart Memorial Day patio and outdoor deals

Grilling season is here! And if you're planning on hosting a lot of cookouts this summer, you'll want to have this griddle in your backyard. The large cooking surface can fit up to 22 burgers or 35 hot dogs, so it's perfect for when you're cooking for a crowd. Plus, it can easily be folded up and wheeled around, so you can take it with you to the beach or on a camping trip.

Kick back and relax in this comfortable recliner. It's made with a high-quality UV-resistant mesh that's built to last and features an adjustable canopy shade to keep you protected from the sun.

Transform your backyard into a European-inspired escape with this classic patio umbrella. It's currently available in seven color options, many of which are discounted for Memorial Day. It has an easy-to-use crank and tilt mechanism, so it's simple to set up, and the nine-foot canopy provides plenty of sun protection on hot days.

No backyard setup feels complete without a chic patio set, and this one will help you create the perfect outdoor spot for lounging with a book or enjoying a glass of wine with friends. It features two chairs, a love seat and a coffee table. And the cushions are easy to clean and made from durable, weather-resistant fabric.

Walmart Memorial Day tech deals

Ready to finally make the switch to wireless headphones? The Apple AirPods Pro are a popular choice, and right now they're more than $20 off at Walmart. They feature active noise cancellation and wireless charging.

You can track your workouts, check emails, monitor your heart rate, take phone calls and more with the Series 3 Apple Watch. It's also water-resistant up to 50 meters, so it can even be worn in the pool or ocean.

If you're searching for a good fitness tracker at an affordable price point, look no further than this bestselling option. With this little device on your wrist, you can track fitness, monitor and analyze your sleep patterns and measure your heart rate. But what we love most about this watch is that it can last up to 10 days on a single charge, even with frequent use.

You can save more than $100 on this popular tablet from Lenovo. It has a high-resolution OLED touchscreen, and reviewers say that they appreciate the long-lasting battery life.

Walmart Memorial Day home and appliance deals

Memorial Day is a great time to upgrade your mattress, and Walmart is currently offering over 20% off select options. This one is designed with two foam layers, which conform to your body's shape and provide comfort and support all night long.

Sweaty sleepers, this mattress is the perfect pick for you. Featuring more airflow than a traditional memory foam mattress and a combination of heat and moisture-wicking technologies, it will keep you feeling cool all night long. The multilayer design also supports healthy spine alignment and pressure relief where you need it most.

While you're shopping for a new mattress, don't forget about your bedding. This affordable quilt set is available in five pastel colors, is machine-washable and is made with hypoallergenic microfibers.

No matter what the temperatures are outside, you'll stay cool all summer long with this portable evaporative cooler. It humidifies your room as it cools and has three speed levels, so you can adjust the airflow to fit your needs. It also comes with a remote control, so you can turn it on and off from across the room.

Add a rustic touch to your living room or bedroom with this stylish farmhouse-style TV stand. It features sliding barn door cabinets and is available in six different colors.

This smart vacuum does the work for you so cleaning the house feels like less of a hassle. It easily cleans a variety of surfaces, from hardwood to carpeting, and has powerful suction capabilities to pick up even the smallest amounts of dirt, dust and debris. The Robovac is Wi-Fi-enabled and can connect to your Google Assistant or Alexa, so you can set it off cleaning with a simple command.

This vacuum makes it easy to clean even the hardest-to-reach areas of your house. It has a detachable pod, dusting brush and crevice tool, all of which can be used to remove dust and debris from furniture and tight corners. It features Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA filter, which traps dust and allergens inside the vacuum instead of spreading them into the air around you.

You can air fry, broil, bake, dehydrate and roast foods with this handy kitchen gadget. It has a large 10-quart capacity, so you can use it to prepare meals for the whole family. The inner trays are dishwasher-safe, which makes clean-up a breeze.

In the warmer months, there's nothing worse than cooking over a hot stove or oven. With the Instant Pot, you can throw all your ingredients into the pot and set it to cook — and it won't give off any steam or heat. It has three slow-cook settings, as well as sautéing, rice cooking and steaming functions.

