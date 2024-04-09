Yes, Ulta's having another sale! Save up to 50% off on Color Wow, La Roche-Posay and more

In case you missed Ulta's semi-annual sale last month, the beauty retailer is now giving you another chance to score big deals with Ulta's Spring Haul Event.

And if you partook in a little spring cleaning, it’s happening just in time to restock your beauty shelves. The limited-time sale runs from April 9 to April 20, allowing you to save up to 50% off on bestselling mascaras, retinol serums, hair care and so much more. Ulta is even marking down minis that you'll want to stock up on for your upcoming travels.

Below, we rounded up some of our favorite finds from brands such as Color Wow, CeraVe and Clinque — you'll want to fill your carts with these deals!

Hair deals | Skin care deals | Makeup deals

Ulta Spring Haul hair deals

Dealing with frizzy hair? One Shop TODAY writer says this spray helped tame frizz, allowing hair to become more manageable. According to the brand, the formula activates after blow-drying and will offer a "glass" finish. You can grab the mini version for 40% off.

This hairspray does double duty by also acting as a heat protectant, and it offers the brand's "zip-up technology," which the brand says is meant to strengthen split ends and the appearance of damaged hair.

Save 30% off on this thickening hair mask, which contains impressive ingredients. The brand says it's formulated with rosemary to help thicken and strengthen hair and rice starch to stimulate growth, add volume and provide hydration.

This bestselling shampoo contains keratin to provide "intense" hydration for dry and color-treated hair, says the brand. During this sale event, you'll save 30% on this product and the conditioner.

Now's your time to save on this popular hair straightener. According to the brand, it features one-inch ceramic plates that are meant to reduce frizz. And that's not all, the hot tool can style curls and waves, too.

This multi-styler tool can really do it all, from providing salon-worthy blowout results to creating bouncy curls. According to the brand, the hair tool has four heat settings and limits damage by regulating temperatures.

Ulta Spring Haul skin care deals

This gel-based cleanser contains salicylic acid and lip-hydroxy acid to gently target acne and exfoliate the skin, says the brand. During Ulta's spring sale, you can grab it for under $10.

A Shop TODAY-loved brand, this skin oil claims to reduce the appearance of common concerns, from stretch marks to acne scars. The brand says you can use it twice a day, and it's even safe to use during pregnancy.

Another mini worth grabbing is this bestselling Clinique makeup removing cleanser. Just dab it on a cotton-ball and wipe away stubborn eye makeup; the brand says it even removes waterproof mascara.

With the summer months approaching, now is a good time to stock up on your favorite SPF, and you can score this Sun Bum spray for 30% off. According to the brand, it contains hydrating vitamin E and provides SPF 50 protection.

Dermatologists and editors love this moisturizing cream. It's packed with ceramides and hyaluronic acid to help protect your skin barrier and provide hours of hydration, says the brand.

According to the brand, this serum contains 0.5% pure retinol to target fine lines and dark spots. Another key ingredient is the emollient to help seal in hydration.

Ulta Spring Haul makeup deals

This affordable mascara boasts over 4,000 five-star ratings on Ulta. One reviewer called it the "best mascara in the world" and wrote that it really helps lengthen each lash, giving a falsie effect. The best part? It's under $4.

If you love a multi-tasking makeup product, then you'll want to grab this cheek and lipstick while it's only $6. According to the brand, it has a creamy and shimmery finish, and each shade is buildable to your preference.

This affordable mascara is a go-to for one editor. It has a curved wand that allows you to easily maneuver between lashes for more volume and lift, says the brand.

Featuring an angled tip, the brand says this brow pencil will "precisely fill" and shape your brows. Plus the formula comes in three blendable and waterproof shades.

If you've been curious about the popular Shape Tape concealer, but don't want to commit to it just yet, you can grab the travel-size version for about $10. It comes in over 30 colors that all offer full coverage.

If your current makeup brushes are looking a little worse for wear, then you'll want to stock up on this essentials kit while it's on sale for 30% off. It comes with five tools including a beauty sponge, foundation brush and more.

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products and sales out there. We use our own personal experiences with products and brands to make shopping easier for our readers.