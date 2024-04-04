Pro travelers swear by these hair tools, and they start at $7

We’ve all been there: It’s a few days before your flight and you’re wondering how in the world you’re going to pack your entire beauty routine with you in a carry-on while still having enough room for all of your outfit changes. By now, we probably know what’s allowed on-flight in terms of mini bottles of shampoo and face wash, but when’s the last time you stopped to think about what’s allowed in terms of your favorite hair tools?

Whether you can’t go a week without your perfect blowout, or need your hair sleek and straightened as you jet-set around Europe, we tapped the experts who have tried it all when it comes to flying: flight attendants, travel writers, and hairstylists. They've recommended their favorite portable hair tools for travel.

Expert-approved travel hair tools | Editor-approved hair tools | How we chose | Meet our experts

Power source: N/A | Colors available: 13

Mexico-based travel blogger Allison Sicking loves this wet brush for those traveling somewhere to sit beach or poolside.

“This detangling brush is basically a game changer for brushing wet hair without causing any breakage or damage, and makes it effortless to detangle even the most stubborn knots,” says Sicking. “The travel sized version is so compact, making it easy to throw in your beach bag or travel bag so you can easily brush your hair after a day at the pool or beach, or even a long flight.”

Power source: N/A | Colors available: 15

Tashieka Brewer, a travel advisor, influencer, and founder of Pink Girls Run the World travel blog, loves this satin hair wrap from Muaves. “I love how it is a one-stop shop for protecting my curly hair,” she says.

“I find myself hopping on a plane three to four times a month and wear it on the plane the plane when sleeping, to protect my hair from sun damage when sitting poolside or at the beach, and I wear it on the way to those early flights to protect my style and keep my out of my face.”

Power source: Corded electric | Colors available: 1

Elizabeth Regan is a Mint Jet Blue flight attendant, and when she needs to travel with a straightener, she always chooses her Chi flat iron.

“It is wonderful at straightening hair in humid travel conditions when you need your hair to be perfect,” says Regan. “I especially recommend it for travel especially because it heats up very quickly and cools down just as quickly which is important when you need to pack quickly and get to the airport.”

Power source: Corded electric | Colors available: 4

Brittany Betts, travel expert and CMO at Florida Panhandle, tells Shop TODAY, “I’m a big fan of the volumizing, portable hair brush dryers."

She continues, “When you travel, your hair can lose serious volume and flatten while you are moving around and on-the-go all day. I like to look presentable at least when I have landed before I venture out, so having this compact dryer really helps in that regard.”

FLIGHT+ TRAVEL HAIR DRYER $ 119.00 ghd Hair What we like Powerful for its size

Lightweight Something to note Some say the nozzle is too big

Power source: Corded electric | Colors available: 1

Celebrity hair stylist and the founder of Kevin Kelly Luxe Extensions, says one of the biggest travel struggles when it comes to hair tools is keeping a blow dryer around that is compact yet has enough power to actually do its job. Plus, we all know the hair dryers found in hotel rooms barely blow air. “This hair dryer is small and compact but still powerful,” says Kelly. Plus, it completely folds in half so it’s packable.

Power source: Corded electric | Colors available: 2

Travel and lifestyle creator Tinger Hseih never leaves home without her T3 curling iron. “It heats up in seconds, but doesn’t stick to your hair. It’s portable and durable. I’ve had mine for years,” says Hseih.

Not only are the barrel sizes interchangeable, but the entire piece breaks down for packability. “Most hair curlers are long and as such, TSA might pull them aside — suspecting they’re weapons,” explains Hseih. “But, because this product breaks down into two parts, you’re much less likely to get stopped.”

Power source: No electricity needed | Colors available: 17

You're not imaging things: This hair curler does, in fact, resemble an octopus (given its name, the Octocurl, it makes total sense). This heatless option doesn't require any electricity in order to provide you with long-lasting overnight curls. Plus, the soft cotton poplin fabric is simple to pack in a suitcase or carry-on.

Danielle Murphy, a commerce writer at Shop TODAY, tried the Octocurl and said, "I was impressed with how tight these curls managed to get with zero heat — but not as impressed as I was about the staying power."

Regarding travel, Murphy tells us, "The Octocurl may look difficult to transport, but its flexible and plushy design makes it extremely easy to pack and carry anywhere. I can squish, squeeze and smush the hair tool into the smallest of spaces, but no matter how I pack it, it returns to its original form in an instant, ready to be used."

Power source: Corded electric | Colors available: 3

Murphy is also a fan of the portable, cordless hair straightener by TYMO. The compact, rechargeable tool is designed with an easy on-and-off button to activate thick, ceramic-coated bristles that help straighten hair with a few swipes. After using it, Murphy wrote, "To my surprise, my hair just looked smoother and straighter. Not even a slight static shock crept up on me — my hair just looked ... good."

If you'd rather travel with a straightener that isn't rechargeable or made with a lithium battery (see FAQ), you can opt for the corded version(above) which is a bit more flyer-friendly.

Travel Hair Tools $ 54.95 $ 79.95 Amazon What we like Travel bag fits all tools

Curling wand heats up fast

Set is lightweight Something to note Dryer isn't super strong

Power source: Corded electric | Colors available: 3

Amanda Fama, an editor at Shop TODAY, says this hair tool set is her new “go to” while traveling. “When I first used the curling wand, I was shocked at how quickly it heated up and curled my hair.” Fama continues, “Everything fits nicely in the bag, and it’s all very lightweight.” The set includes a miniature curling wand, straightener and hair dryer.

Frequently Asked Questions Are hair tools allowed on planes? Hair tools are allowed on carry-on bags, according to TSA. Just remember that if the tool has a cord, it will likely be allowed in, and if it has a battery, you will need to remove the battery in order to fly with it in your carry-on. If you're hair tool has a built-in lithium battery that's not removeable, you'll have to check TSA guidelines to determine if it's allowed. For example, a cordless curling iron with a lithium battery is only allowed in carry-on luggage on planes. Furthermore, it must have a safety cover in place before boarding. How do you pack hair tools for travel? Some hair tools come with a travel container that makes it easy to pack them up and go. If yours doesn't, don't stress: There are no TSA rules that list how to pack your hair tool, so it’s up to you. Whether you choose to pack your hair tools in a cosmetic bag, packing cubes or an already-stuffed carry-on, you'll likely be able to bring them with you (again, as long as they're corded and don't contain batteries).

In choosing the best travel hair tools, the Shop TODAY team tapped both hair and travel experts to get the inside scoop. With their guidance and product recommendations, we searched the web to find the best hair tools that met the diverse needs of travelers.

We made sure to prioritize portability, versatility and performance when choosing the best travel hair tools. Also, we made sure shoppers loved these products too. Online reviews pointed us to the products with the best durability and reliability that could withstand the bumps of travel without compromising performance.

