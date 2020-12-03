My ugly Christmas sweater is secretly so cute, I can't stop wearing it

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Ugly sweaters are kind of like Halloween costumes. You want something ugly enough, to win a contest, but you still want to look cute. (Or at least I do.) While Covid-19 has canceled ugly sweater parties for the time being, I recently found an ugly sweater I had to have. Why? Let's just say it's in that unicorn area of the Venn diagram where ugly overlaps with cute. In fact, the first time I posted a picture of it on Instagram, I had a follower from Australia DM me to ask where she could get one! While the sweater is from a brand named U Look Ugly Today, here's why I look anything but.

It's "adorable ugly"

This sweater debuted last year and already has a 4.5-star average rating from more than 450 reviews. It comes in a dozen different colors and designs including a few with funny sayings like "Christmas calories don't count" and "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal." Some are even available for less than $20.

Katie Jackson / TODAY

I paid a little bit more for the Cool Classic Fair Isle design because it was the least ugly. My favorite of the customer reviews is titled "Adorable ugly, just my style." I couldn't have said it better myself. In fact, when I pair this sweater with my favorite jeggings and these Emma Roberts-approved Sorel boots, I feel like I could sneak into a party in Aspen.

Order a size (or two) down

Because this sweater is unisex, I recommend ordering a size down. While I'm normally a small, I got an extra-small. It still fits like a men's sweater would fit: loose in the sleeves and around the body. The neckline is also a little tighter than I'm used to.

Katie Jackson / TODAY

That being said, I still feel comfortable enough in it that I could nap in it. I also love that it comes in a cute bag with a tag that says "U Look Ugly." Little touches like that go a long way when it comes to things I order on Amazon. It just makes the purchase seem more personal, even if it's insulting!

It feels high-quality

Unlike other ugly sweaters I've seen, this one doesn't feel (or look) cheap. That's why it's $42 instead of $14. It's made of 100% acrylic yarn, which doesn't leave me feeling itchy unlike some of my wool sweaters. I also like that, unlike my cashmere sweaters, it's machine-washable. I appreciate this small detail so much, I've already worn it four days this week.

Katie Jackson / TODAY

I haven't been to any ugly sweater parties this year, but who says you need to have an ugly sweater party to wear an ugly sweater? More importantly, who says ugly sweaters have to be ugly? Clearly, they haven't seen this one yet.

