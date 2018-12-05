Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

You probably already have an ugly Christmas sweater in your closet. You may even have a Christmas light phone charger. But, one thing you probably don't have yet is a festive holiday hat!

This is the one accessory you need to complete your holiday wardrobe. Not only will it turn heads on the street, but it will also keep you warm and surely put a smile on your face.

"This is like the ugly Christmas sweater turned LED light-up hat," said Lori Bergamotto, Style Director of Good Housekeeping, when she stopped by TODAY to share their picks for the ultimate holiday gift guide.

TAGVO LED Light-Up Knit Cap, $17, Amazon

The hats featured on the show come in four patterns: a snowman print with a blue pom-pom that reads "Let It Snow," a Santa print with a red and black pom-pom, a red brick design that reads "Merry Christmas" and an all-white snowflake design. The colorful flashing lights are powered by two lithium coin cell batteries and have a 36-hour run time, according to Amazon.

And there are plenty more holiday hats where those came from! Here are a few of our favorites.

Windy City Novelties Light-up Ugly Sweater Christmas Beanie, $10, Amazon

This hat is perfect for anyone with a sense of humor. It reads "Happy Holla Days" and features Santa posing with sunglasses and two peace signs. The bright green color also adds to the fun.

Multicolor LED Snowy Winter Christmas Beanie, $12, Amazon

For those who want a hat that is a bit more feminine, this is a great option. It has a pink trim and features adorable little penguins and light-up snowflakes.

Wmbetter LED Light-up Christmas Tree Hat, $9, Amazon

This Christmas tree hat has a candy cane vibe with its red and white stripes. And best of all, the tree has multicolor lights that actually glow.

Adjustable Plaid Christmas Hat with Sherpa Ear Flaps and Antlers, $12, Walmart

This fun plaid hat will keep your ears nice and warm with it's sherpa ear flaps. And the felt antlers have a string of lights that are perfect for the holidays. It doesn't actually light-up, but it sure looks cozy!

Light-Up Tinsel Christmas Tree Hat, $16 (usually $20), Walmart

For anyone who really wants to get the holiday party started, why not go all out with this tinsel Christmas tree hat. It may not keep you as warm as the other options, but you will definitely be the talk of the room.

