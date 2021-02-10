Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

I'm not on Oprah's list. But I've read she likes to give her friends and family TRUFF hot sauce. So, when I read TRUFF was releasing its first pasta sauces, I figured it was only a matter of time before it would become one of her Favorite Things, too. But would it become one of mine — and maybe my valentine's, too? Here's how I feel about TRUFF's new truffle oil-infused pasta sauce.

First, what is TRUFF?

While Tabasco was busy turning 150 years old in 2018, TRUFF was just starting to make a name for itself. It's basically a premium hot sauce infused with truffle oil and elegantly packaged. That's why it's $18 for 6 ounces. Oprah is a big fan of the TRUFF white truffle–infused hot sauce. In last December's issue of O, the Oprah Magazine, she calls it "sublime" and recommends putting it "on everything."

But it's not just Oprah who loves it. TRUFF hot sauce is the No. 1 bestseller in Amazon's hot sauce category and sauces category. It has a 4.2-star average rating from more than 11,000 verified reviews.

TRUFF's take on pasta sauce

Recently, TRUFF introduced its take on pasta sauce. Currently, it's available in two flavors: Black Truffle Pomodoro and the spicier Black Truffle Arrabbiata. Both are made with a mix of ripe tomatoes, herbs, black winter truffle and red chili peppers. The Arrabbiata just has more chili peppers.

Each 17-ounce jar is $15, so it's not cheap. But then again, black truffle oil isn't cheap. Because this sauce is a splurge, I buy store brand pasta for about $0.82 per pound and ground beef on sale. One jar has about four servings, so I'm able to eat for about $6 per plate.

If you need the stats to prove how good it is, you can look to its No. 1 bestseller spot in Amazon's canned and jarred tomato sauces category.

Just pour, simmer and stir

Katie Jackson / TODAY

I love making pasta at home because it gives me a chance to use this cool clip-on colander. While I wish I had the time and ingredients on hand to make homemade pasta sauce, I don't. Fortunately, this sauce has all of the ingredients I need, conveniently packaged in a jar. And it doesn't take much time to make.

Like other pre-made pasta sauces, all I have to do is pour it into a pan, let it simmer and stir. If you're watching calories, it's worth noting that 1/2 cup of this sauce is 150 calories. So, it's quite high compared to other pasta sauces. But, I like to argue that it has at least twice as much flavor, so you don't need as much.

Katie Jackson / TODAY

If someone in your house doesn't like the smell of truffles, that could be a problem. This sauce is pretty pungent. I cook it downstairs in my kitchen, but the aroma is so strong it could wake up my roommate sleeping in his bed upstairs.

Fortunately, he loves truffles. When I have leftover pasta in the fridge, he's so eager to eat it he doesn't even re-heat it! He would devour this sauce straight out of a jar with a spoon if I let him. In that sense, it's the peanut butter of pasta sauces.

In terms of heat, TRUFF offers a little something for everyone, regardless of where their palate lands on the Scoville spectrum. So whether you're cooking up dinner for a special someone or have a foodie as a valentine, this is a hot gift for just about anyone with tastebuds.

