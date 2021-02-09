Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Charcuterie boards took the holidays by storm last year — with "charcuterwreaths" and "charcuterie chalets." Now, just in time for Valentine's Day, these appetizing spreads are getting another festive upgrade with pink goodies and heart-shaped treats.

Whether you prefer to keep it traditional with meat and cheese, or you want to take it a step further and add a sweet element (we’re looking at you chocolate-covered pretzels), there are plenty of places online to draw inspiration from — including TikTok. One user amassed over 680,000 likes on a video of their family-sized spread, which included a mix of fresh fruits, chocolate and other delicious picks, while another created an entire dessert charcuterie board that appeals to both our eyes and our sweet tooth. We were only left with one question: How can we make it ourselves?

Below, we found everything you'll need to create a colorful and tasty spread that appeals to those who want sweet or something savory. Don't have the time to put together an artisanal work of art? We also found pre-made charcuterie boards that can ship right to your door.

Read on for the list of essentials to make this Valentine's Day extra sweet.

Valentine's Day charcuterie pre-made boards

Save yourself time and a trip to the store — there are plenty of options for pre-arranged charcuterie boards.

Any family with a sweet tooth won't be able to resist this festive charcuterie board. From mini sugar cookies to chocolate-covered pretzels, you might already be drooling over this assortment.

Packed with artisanal cheeses and and meats from specialty producers from around the globe, this charcuterie board is nothing short of exquisite. All of the ingredients are presented on a reusable cheese board that can serve up to four people and can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week.

With delicacies like hot pepper bacon jam and smoked gouda, and sweets like peanut butter meltaways, this box is full of everything you'll need for an at-home date night. It's indulgent in every sense of the word.

This vegan charcuterie board is packed with tons of tasty finds like dark chocolate strawberry brie and truffle Marcona almonds. It arrives ready-to-eat as a treat for up to four people, so the whole family can enjoy these clean sweets. All of the food items are vacuum-sealed and arranged on a reusable wood cheese board, accompanied by bamboo serving ware.

Chocolate lovers will love this dessert charcuterie board from Etsy. Though it doesn't arrive assembled, it comes with a placement diagram to show you how to replicate the artisan display and even includes a heart-shaped cookie cutter to organize loose candies or create new festive additions of your own.

With Savannah Bee Company honey, Beehive Cheese Co. SeaHive cheese, baguette crisps and artisanal salami as the main elements on this board, traditional charcuterie board fans will be pleased. The heart-shaped serving board is an adorable touch that makes this charcuterie board perfect for the holiday.

Savory meats and cheeses are balanced out with sweet fruits and nuts in this charcuterie crate. It includes all of the essentials wrapped in a solid red ribbon, making it a thoughtful option for gifting, too.

Valentine's Day plain charcuterie board gifts

Just want the board itself to give as a gift? We found options for every occasion, including some designed just for Valentine's Day.

A charcuterie board alone with a custom message is a thoughtful gift for the charcuterie lover in your life. This bamboo cutting board can act as a cute serving tray or keepsake for the kitchen. It can be engraved with preset Valentine's Day styles or custom names.

This affordable cheese board has enough space for even the most impressive spread, thanks to a groove for nuts and fruit pieces in addition to the large serving area. The odor-resistant board is also reversible, so they can use the side with or without a design depending on the occasion.

This unique cheese board comes in two different sizes that both include serving ware. Each section appears to be a wedge, but unfolds into a full-size serving board. The bamboo board even boasts a hidden drawer to hold the flatware in, making it easy to keep organized.

This bestselling cheese board is another customizable piece that is available in a number of different finishes. It can be engraved with a name or a date and the seller will gift wrap the board for an additional fee.

Sustainably-sourced olivewood is the backdrop of this heart-shaped charcuterie board that is made in Italy. Not only is it a pick that is just right for Valentine's Day, but it can be also used to serve a number of different dishes from bread to pizza.

If you're more concerned with price, this affordable option from Threshold costs less than $20. The wooden board boasts a dark finish that will instantly make any cheese spread feel a little more elegant.

Valentine's Day charcuterie board shopping list

Prefer to make your own charcuterie board at home? Here are a few of the essentials for sweet or savory charcuterie boards.

Going the dessert charcuterie route? These mini cookies will make a colorful addition to your spread — they're made from scratch in La Jolla, California, and arrive ready to eat. These sweets might not arrive in time for Valentine's Day, but these sugar cookies from Carlo's Bakery can.

Handcrafted by an Austrian-born baker, these heart-shaped cookies boast all the flavor of a family recipe. They're made fresh and are free from preservatives, so you can eat them right away, store them in an airtight container or keep them in the fridge to enjoy later.

These decadent brownie cakes are coated in colorful chocolates and decorated with nonpareils and drizzles that make them extra festive. You can give them as a gift or place them on your dessert charcuterie board to give it a pop of color.

No sweet charcuterie board is complete without dark chocolate! These minis are the perfect size for a small board and pack all of the flavor with less of the guilt.

If you prefer a savory board, you'll want to make sure you have enough crackers to pair with meats and cheeses. This variety box contains a mix of water crackers, entertainer crackers, vegetable crackers and other traditional favorites that belong in your spread.

