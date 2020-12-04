TODAY's Annual Toy Drive is going virtual — here's how to donate

TODAY Show does not benefit financially from your donation.

The TODAY toy drive has been a beloved tradition for more than 26 years. Since its inception, viewers have helped to make it special each and every year by showing up in Rockefeller Plaza with toys to donate to kids and families in need. While the toy drive looks a bit different this time around (it's going virtual!) it's especially important right now, during a holiday season when so many people are struggling.

Our parent company, Comcast, is donating toys and launching "Lift Zones" in community centers nationwide to provide students with internet access, so they can get online, access their virtual classrooms and complete schoolwork with ease. And TODAY is helping at a number of these locations.

Registry for Good helps nonprofits share their needs like food, clothing and toys. To make a purchase, view the organization’s registry on Walmart, select items and checkout online. The items can be sent directly to the organization.

Every few days, we'll update this list with a featured organization, starting with the Boys & Girls Club of Philadelphia. Click the name of the organization to visit its registry.

Lisabeth Marziello, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Philadelphia, has been able to keep the club open throughout the pandemic and offer kids internet connection to complete their schoolwork, with the help of Comcast. Through the above link, you can donate items such as gift cards, dolls, sports equipment, card games and more to the kids and teens at the organization. Ranging from gifts of $3 to $50, there are plenty of options for giving back and making a child's holiday season a little brighter this year.