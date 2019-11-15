TODAY's 26th Annual Toy Drive: Make holidays sparkle for kids, teens in need

TODAY celebrates 26 years of giving on our plaza!

TODAY is proud to announce its 26th annual Holiday Toy Drive — and this year we are in need of special toys for some very special children.

Since 1994 we've helped more than 4 million underprivileged children. The smallest gift can mean the world to a child in need. As you celebrate with your family, take a moment to let these children know they're loved. We hope you will share the joy this holiday season and open your hearts.

How do you donate?

Come down to the TODAY plaza if you're in New York City — celebrity "elves" collect toys daily during the broadcast.

Celebrity "elves" will be collecting unwrapped toys from Nov. 29 and continuing through Dec. 20. Celebs who have helped in past years include George Clooney, Kerry Washington, Usher, Jon Hamm, Ian McKellan, Maya Rudolph, Matt Damon, Claire Danes, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Michael Buble, Paul Rudd and so many of your favorite stars. Who knows who will be wearing the Santa hat when you visit our plaza this year?

If you have questions please email Today.ToyDrive@nbcuni.com. or call (212) 664-4444 and ask for the TODAY show.

Note: We respectfully ask that you avoid donating violent or weapon-style toys.