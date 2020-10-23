Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

This year has been anything but easy. If there’s one we know thing for sure, it’s that we all deserve a little happiness each day. And while that may come in many forms, home décor and accessories are an easy way to turn that frown upside down.

From Lucite game sets to mini bouquets and everything in between, you can prop these finds all over your space for an added dose of sunshine throughout the day.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the essentials that’ll bring you joy — and style — every day because if anyone deserves it, it’s you.

Step aside, scented candles: there’s a new sheriff in town. Not only will this set add light and warmth to your space, but its layers of colored wax offer a unique pop of color that come to life as the candles burn. It’s the perfect distraction for those moments when you need a break and, in the end, you’ll have a pretty cool new art piece. Sounds like a win.

While you’re at home working on your baking skills, this whisk is a friendly face in your kitchen, literally. If its design didn’t already make you smile, get this: it can stand upright and eliminate some of the mess on your countertop.

Sometimes we just want to feel like a kid again. What better way to do that than with a round (or ten) of four-in-a-row? The Lucite set and its 42 playing chips can be folded up for easy storage, but one look at its multicolor design and you’ll want it on display all the time.

Why should bathtubs get to have all the fun? We can’t think of a good reason, but we can suggest these steamers. Each tablet acts like a bath bomb for the shower, filling it with soothing scents that make every scrub seem like a spa-like experience. There’s three in a set but one look at the scents—lavender sage, rosemary and lime and eucalyptus mint —and we have a feeling we’ll be needing a few packs.

There are few things better than that first cup of coffee in the morning, but knowing that it’ll stay warm through a morning of calls, Zoom meetings and emails? Blissful. With a magnetic charging plate that heats up the bottom of the mug, you’ll always have a toasty drink at hand. Plus, the charging plate even doubles as a wireless phone charger.

No matter what your day looks like, it never hurts to begin with a calming moment. If you’re not sure where to start, give this deck a try. Each card includes an inspiring phrase on the front and a short mindfulness exercise on the back and are divided into four different categories: rest & balance, insight & awareness, curiosity & joy and kindness. Though it includes over 50 accessible and enlightening practices, there are even blank cards so you can write your own personal practice.

Have you ever heard of a problem that pie didn’t solve? We haven’t either. Especially when the pie is mini and is made in a compact, non-stick appliance that’ll barely take up any counter space. Making it is as easy as apple pie…or blueberry…or pumpkin.

No matter what goal you’re working towards, this journal will always be there rooting for you. Plus, there’s plenty of blank pages to celebrate your good days, let go of your bad days and document any other moments you want to take note of.

We're not all meant to be plant parents and that’s OK. With this dried flower bouquet, all you have to do is enjoy them—no water necessary. They’re even a mini size so they can sit pretty in small spaces.

If you want to quite literally brighten your day, look no further than this alarm clock. Light begins to gradually increase 30 minutes before your set wake up time. Eventually, you’ll feel more refreshed and become the morning person you thought only existed on TV.

With WFH in full force, there’s a chance your desk situation has a jumble of wires keeping everything afloat. If not, we’re super impressed. But for those that know what we’re talking about, try connecting your set up to this USB hub that’ll be your new BFF for more reasons than one.

You won’t need a rainy day for a bright ending with this rainbow maker. All you have to do is prop the device up on your window and let solar energy take it from there. The result will be a playful display of rainbow designs around the room.

There are few things that can brighten someone’s day more than photographs of their favorite memories. While sifting through photo albums may not be on the agenda, this digital photo frame can play a slideshow of all your family, friends, and vacations. Just prop it on your desk, shelf or nightstand and let it take its course.

They say the art of handwritten notes is a disappearing art form, but one look at these vivid notecards and it’s clear the tradition is here to stay. With a lively design, you’ll get just as much joy writing these to your pen pal as you would receiving a letter of your own.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!