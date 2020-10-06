From plush throws to patio heaters, 20 essentials for a cozy home and backyard

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Though summer has drawn to a close and the days are getting colder, with the cool weather comes more opportunities for cozy nights spent in the comfort of your home with loved ones. That said, there are plenty of ways to turn both your living room and your backyard into cozy spaces that you'll want to spend fall nights in.

Whether you want to squeeze in a few more socially distant hangouts with family before fall weather becomes unpredictable or simply enjoy some peace and quiet without leaving your home, transforming your home into a space that's cozy and livable doesn't have to break the bank. Interior designer Liz Marie Galvan and Farah Merhi of Inspire Me! Home Decor shared some budget-friendly essentials that can help bring cozy vibes into your own home and backyard to transform them into spaces you'll never want to leave.

From heated blankets and sherpa loungers to ideas for s'mores nights and hot apple cider bars, read on for all of the items that will make fall nights ones to remember.

How to make your home cozy

Galvan's book is all about staying in and features 100 ways to make your space your favorite place. She highlights affordable decor ideas, whether you live in a small apartment or a huge farmhouse.

Galvan says one of the easiest ways to create a cozy couch is with plush throw pillows and blankets. Instead of buying new pillows, pick up some faux fur covers in fall shades to upgrade your current pillows on a budget.

Blankets are a year-round couch staple that can be incorporated into your cozy decor. Galvan says to look for textured designs and rustic colors to create a fall ambiance.

Lighting is everything when it comes to creating a peaceful space. That's why Galvan recommends wall sconces or table lamps to create soft lighting in the home.

Simple centerpieces instantly transform your space. Case in point: This chic ceramic pumpkin is the perfect touch of fall decor every home needs.

Candles really wake up the senses and create a calming effect in any room. Galvan says if you don't have candles, diffusers are another great way to create a relaxing effect through smell.

Complement any living space with these realistic flickering flames from Threshold. Each faux candle features LED lights you don't have to worry about blowing out.

How to make your backyard cozy

GILI by Jill Martin teamed up with Berkshire to create this cozy, wearable blanket that is perfect for fall nights. It's currently available in two different patterns that are easy and comfortable to wear thanks to a plush interior lining. You can even complete the look with matching slippers.

Need to add some fall colors to your space? Fall's favorite flowers can bring the warm color palette to your backyard, and you can snag this deal from Sam's Club to decorate your outdoor space for the season.

If you're looking to revamp your space, this patio heater set is a one-stop-shop. Not only will it make colder nights more bearable, but the heater includes its own LED table; perfect for keeping late-night drinks in one place or snacks within reach.

For smaller spaces, this patio heater is small enough to sit atop tables. The small-but-mighty gadget can make any patio feel warm and toasty thanks to its 5-foot radius of heat coverage. All you'll need is a propane tank to get things heated up.

These convenient hand warmers are not only rechargeable themselves, but they can also charge mobile devices like your phone and tablet. They boast six heat settings to keep your hands warm and comfortable on chilly nights and can provide up to nine hours of warmth on a single charge.

To bring some ambience into your outdoor living space, these bluetooth speakers are a convenient and affordable option. Not only can you listen to your favorite songs during your backyard getaway, but they also feature a flickering LED light that can instantly make your space feel cozier, whether your outside or indoors.

This fire-pit is perfect for smaller spaces but can bring some extra warmth to any backyard. It's crafted from steel and covered in high-temperature paint that can stand up to many s'mores nights. The spark screen, poker tool and cover are all included, so all you'll need are a few logs to start enjoying fall nights.

These top-rated woven pillows were designed to last for seasons to come. They're available in 23 different colors and two different sizes that can easily work their way into any patio set. The best part? Since they're easy to spot clean, you can bring them indoors for extra decor once the weather starts to get cold.

You can keep warm indoors or outdoors during the colder seasons thanks to the 10 temperature settings these heated blankets boast. The king and queen sizes offer dual temperature control, so you and your partner don't have to fuss over overheating and can enjoy your backyard oasis.

No out door space is complete without string lights, and this set from Pottery Barn will make your backyard feel warm and cozy in no time. The vintage-inspired mini globes come in a set of two, so you can illuminate your patio or canopy with over 40 bulbs.

For the final touch, a simple area rug can tie your entire outdoor living space together. This minimalistic rug from Sam's Club works for both indoor and outdoor spaces, especially in high-traffic areas.

Fall Backyard DIYs

Now that your space is all set up, there are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy on fall nights. For an upgrade on a typical s'mores night, these marshmallows are made with organic cane sugar and other natural ingredients rather than high-fructose corn syrup. They come in a variety of flavors, ranging from cinnamon churro to pumpkin pie and are the perfect way to elevate your s'mores game.

2. Hot Apple Cider Bar: Williams-Sonoma Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs

These sleek, double-walled cups keep hot drinks insulated while also helping them look cool. Your drinks will stay hot but the mug will be cool to the touch as you curl up by the patio heater outside.

