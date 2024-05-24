Target’s Memorial Day sale is here! Save on Apple, Vera Bradley and more

Memorial Day is upon us, and the sales are in full swing. In years past, we’ve seen the three-day weekend bring major markdowns on furniture, fashion, tech, beauty and more, so we’re preparing for some serious savings this year — and Target is a retailer we have our eyes on.

But Memorial Day deals aren't the only way Target shoppers can save this season: The retailer just announced plans to help shoppers get the most out of their summer budgets by lowering prices on thousands of everyday items such as milk, bread, coffee, diapers and paper towels. These price reductions — which include Target brands such as Good & Gather as well as national brands like Clorox and Pepperidge Farm — are in addition to Memorial Day discounts across categories, according to a press release.

Wondering if Target will be open on Memorial Day — and which deals will be worth shopping? Scroll below for more details on Target's Memorial Day sale and the best markdowns you can score right now. And be sure to check back for updates as more deals and information become available.

When is Memorial Day 2024?

Each year, Memorial Day takes place on the last Monday in May. This year, that falls on May 27, 2024. Since Memorial Day is a federal holiday, you can anticipate the post office and most banks to be closed, though many grocery and box stores will remain open, particularly with major sales happening.

Target began rolling out Memorial Day deals on May 19. Currently, shoppers can score up to 50% off home items, up to 50% off patio furniture and accessories, up to 30% off select clothing, swim and sandals and up to 25% off headphones and speakers. The retailer is also offering spend and save gift card deals for certain skin care and household purchases. And we combed the site for even more deals up to 66% off.

Is Target open on Memorial Day?

Sale shoppers, rejoice! Target stores will be throughout Memorial Day weekend with standard business hours, which vary by location.

To confirm your local store’s hours, check the "find a store" feature on Target.com. Use the store locator to select your store and view its hours for the upcoming week.

Is Target lowering prices?

Target is always creating new ways for shoppers to save and this summer the mega store is keeping that ball rolling. The retailer just announced that it will be lowering standard prices on about 5,000 frequently shopped products, from groceries to paper towels. Prices have already dropped on approximately 1,500 items, according to the release, with thousands of additional reductions set to roll out this summer.

As grocery prices have been on the rise nationwide, Target is reducing costs on everyday items like milk, meat, bread, fresh produce and more.

“Our teams work hard to deliver great value every day, and these new lower prices across thousands of items will add up to additional big savings for the millions of consumers that shop Target each week for their everyday needs," Target's executive vice president and chief food, essentials and beauty officer Rick Gomez said in the release.

The new prices will be clearly marked in stores with red tags, as well as on the Target app and Target.com. Per the release, these lower everyday prices will exist in addition to, and separate from, Memorial Day discounts across a variety of categories.

Target Memorial Day deals

Now that it’s almost time for patio living, consider an outdoor area rug to really elevate your space. Made from durable fibers, this one is built to last, according to the brand. And right now you can snag it for 45% off!

A crossbody bag is just the cute-meets-convenient accessory to keep your phone, cards and cash safe during all of your summer adventures. This faux-leather option is available in multiple colors and features both a snap closure and detachable strap.

We spend a third of our lives in bed, so having a high-quality set of sheets is a must — but that doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank. This Becky Cameron set is made from 100% cotton for all night comfort, according to the brand. It includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and matching pillowcases — and it’s 38% off right now!

A sweet doormat is the perfect way to welcome guests into your home — and right now this one is 50% off! It can be hose-cleaned, making it easy to maintain. And woven from natural coir, it’s eco-friendly and high-quality, per the brand.

If your cookware has seen better days, Target is the place to look for an upgraded set! This Carote collection is chic and modern, and it features 20 pieces for under $100! They stack easily, are simple to clean thanks to nonstick granite and are oven safe up to 480 degrees.

AirPods are everywhere — and for good reason! Not only do they produce great sound, but they stay put in your ears, fit neatly in your pocket or bag and they’re easy to connect to all of your technology through bluetooth.

If you're looking to get the vibes right for an outdoor evening gathering, these tabletop tiki torches are sure to elevate your space. Better yet, they're designed to keep mosquitoes away! Just fill the torches with the brand's BiteFighter Torch Fuel (also 30% off right now!) to protect your ambiance from pesky pests.

If you're snagging Target's AirPod deal, shop this Vera Bradley case charm to keep them safe (and extra cute). It will clip onto your bag, keys or even your belt loop, ensuring that you always know where to find your ear buds.

Outdoor living is one of the highlights of summer, so why not make the most of your patio space with a few decorations? Thanks to Memorial Day sales, it doesn't have to be pricy.

Body lotion is key during the summer months when salt water, chlorine and the bright sun are drying out our skin. Byoma's lotion — which is under $15! — features a tri-ceramide complex to strengthen the skin barrier, as well as shea butter and beta glucan to deeply hydrate.

Whether you’ve got little ones at home or just need your own spot to cool off, this inflatable pool will do the trick for less than $20! With a cushioned floor and vibrant colors, it’s sure keep everyone who hops in comfortable and captivated during their day in the sun.

Whether you're getting away for a quick weekend of camping or preparing for a long vacation, packing cubes will make living out of a duffle, carry-on or suitcase much easier.

Whether you're heading out for a morning walk or sitting around a summer campfire, you can't go wrong with a pullover sweatshirt. Available in black and pink, this hoodie is made from a soft, flexible and lightweight fleece fabric blend, according to the brand. Not only is it cozy, but due to the hip length it's super flattering.

If you have summer travel plans — whether that means a local weekend hike or taking a long flight away — this backpack will serve you throughout your adventures. Bigger than a belt bag but smaller than a full-sized pack, it has enough room to store the essentials and a few snacks without getting unwieldy. Right now, it's 50% off!

A fresh floral throw cushion will give your space the transitional spring/summer feel you're looking for. This one comes in four colors, so you can stick to a theme or mix and match. Shop it for 50% off!

Whether you're headed to the beach, park or campground, a portable umbrella is a great way to keep you cool and sheltered from harsh UV rays. This umbrella has UPF 50+ sun protection, according to the brand. Plus, a push button tilt mechanism lets you angle the umbrella at your own discretion.

Wine glasses are prone to breaking, so having a fresh set on hand is always a good idea. This set of four is made from 100% crystal, undoubtably elevating the drinking experience, yet is shatter-proof, according to the brand. The white wine set is on sale, too!

If you’re looking to incorporate some strength training into your wellness routine, an at-home kettlebell might be just the thing to help you out. You can add this Yaheetech pick to your lunges, swings and squats to build strength and stability.

In the heat of summer, any alternative to using the oven or stove is key for keeping the kitchen cool. So if you're in the mood for a roast, stew or soup on a hot day, a Crock-Pot might just be the move. Right now, this one with four-quart capacity is 54% off!

Levi's 90's Trucker Jacket

A classic denim jacket is a wardrobe essential and it's safe to say this Levi's one meets the mark. Pair it with jeans if you're into the denim-on-denim trend, or with your favorite cargos, sundress or white jeans for easy dressing all summer long.

If you've been on the hunt for a one-piece that's modest yet still stylish, look no further. For 30% off, this Anne Cole pick will get you through the summer in color: choose from yellow, magenta, blue and this seasonal coral shade.

Wicker chairs are sure to add texture and warmth to your home, but this set does it in a modern way! Being neutral, they'll match well anywhere. And because they're armless, they'll work well in small spaces. This pick is currently 40% off!

In the age of work from home, a great desk is a must-have for a lot of us — and this 64% off pick by Costway fits the bill! The top surface has tons of space for a computer, desk lamp and more. Plus, the double shelf underneath can host stationery supplies, books and additional tech.

Protecting your eyes from the sun is a summer self-care essential. The best way to do that? Polarized sunglasses. This pair of Kate Spade sunnies is currently $177 off — major savings! And because the shape is classic, you can keep them for years to come, maximizing the cost per wear.

Take your summer iced coffee to the next level with this Nespresso, which you can snag for $100 right now! Not only does it brew you a cafe-grade drink, but it does it quickly so you can grab it and go.

If you love a summer beach day, picnic or camping trip, a high-quality set of folding chairs is a buy you won't regret. Not only are these said to be comfortable, but they can be carried with padded shoulder straps for easy transportation.

Shark is a recognized brand in the world of cleaning products, so deals always catch our eye! With powerful suction that captures dry debris, as well as spray mopping that cleans grime, this one doubles as a vacuum and mop. Plus, it has headlights for hard-to-see spaces.

Every kitchen deserves a high-quality knife set and this Henckels option is just that. Along with the wooden block, it includes 12 knives: a four-inch paring, five-inch serrated utility, five-and-a-half-inch hollow edge santoku, six-inch utility, eight-inch bread knife, eight-inch chef’s knife and six steak knives, plus a sharpening steel and kitchen shears.

Staub is a celebrity-loved luxury brand, but right now you can get this set of three pieces at Target for 52% off! Featuring two open-top baking dishes and one with a lid, they're perfect for roasting and baking. According to the brand, the porcelain enamel glaze prevents food from getting too dry. Plus, they display beautifully in the kitchen, whether in white, red or blue.

A contemporary bistro set will offer an instant upgrade to any balcony or backyard, as well as provide a comfortable spot to share snacks and drinks with family and friends. This three-piece option is 60% off right now, a great deal considering it's made from weather-resistant PE rattan and powder-coated steel, according to the brand.

Hardshell luggage makes your travel life simple, so this set — which is over 60% off right now — will be a worthwhile investment if you’re in the market for new suitcases. With 360 rotating wheels, a side-mounted TSA lock, expandable zippers, and a fully lined interior, these are high-quality and durable, per the brand.