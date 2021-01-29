Shop Today paid by the brand to write this article. However, Shop TODAY editors worked independently to select both the topic and the products featured, without input from the brand. If you buy something through these links, Shop TODAY makes a commission on your purchases from our sponsor’s site. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Huge Super Bowl bashes just aren’t in the cards this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate football’s biggest day in a safe way with your family. Whether you’re kicking it on the couch or taking the festivities outdoors, Sam’s Club has all the items you need to cheer on your favorite team on Super Bowl Sunday.

From frozen snacks and kitchen appliances to TVs, soundbars and outside projectors, the Sam's Club membership offers its members all the homegating basics that make football watching a total experience.

With access to Sam’s Club’s everyday low prices and Instant Savings events, members can check every item off their shopping list in one spot, and can even schedule a same-day pickup for free. So, are you ready to plan your football fête? Let’s get shopping, because Super Bowl Sunday will be here before you know it!

Super Bowl 2021: Food and cooking

No Super Bowl party is complete without the snacks! Hot wings are always a crowd pleaser, and this five lb bag has more than enough to feed your quarantine pod. Tyson’s Buffalo Style Hot wings are already fully cooked so you just have to pop them in the microwave, meaning you’ll spend less time cooking and more time watching the big game. As an added bonus, you can order online and pick them up for free in store or with curbside pickup.

Nothing says Super Bowl party quite like fried, cheesy treats, and we’re already salivating over this 72 count pack of mozzarella sticks. They only take a few minutes to cook in a conventional oven, toaster oven or a convection oven, so if you run out and need more, your family won’t have to deal with the hungry horrors for too long.

Football parties with the family are fun - until you have to wash all those dishes. So do yourself a favor this year and pick up a pack of durable paper plates you can toss in the trash once you’re done eating. Chinet’s durable All Occasion plates are leak-resistant, microwaveable and biodegradable. There’s no minimum purchase required to use Sam’s Club’s curbside pickup, so even if you just swing by the store to grab these, it’ll be worth the trip.

Dying to find out why everyone’s buzzing about air fryers? Trust us, they’re a kitchen gamechanger. PowerXL’s multitasking air fryer lets you enjoy all those tempting fried foods without all the extra oil or grease. The kitchen mainstay has eight settings and temperature control so you can air fry, bake, roast or broil, depending on your mood. Plus, the 8 qt model has enough room to make up to seven servings in one cooking cycle.

If you live in a climate where outdoor grilling isn’t practical this time of year, you can still get that authentic barbeque taste with an indoor smokeless grill. This one heats up quickly and keeps smoke out of your kitchen as you prepare all your favorite BBQ delicacies. The spacious design has room for up to four large steaks, six burgers or eight chicken pieces. The best part of all? Cleanup is easy since several of the grill’s parts are dishwasher-safe.

Super Bowl 2021: Entertainment

Whether you have it shipped to your house or schedule a game day pickup in store, this VIZIO Smart TV is one tech deal you won’t want to miss out on. The popular device has 4.6 stars and is on sale for $200 off through Feb. 21 as part of Sam’s Club’s Instant Savings event. The 4K HDR TV has a crisp and colorful display, a gamer-friendly ProGaming Engine, access to all your favorite streaming apps and voice control.

Samsung’s top-rated TV has a 4.5 out of 5 stars rating and a plethora of rave reviews. Shoppers tout the device’s crystal clear display and ultra-fast processor and appreciate its clean, thin design. So if your TV is on the fritz and you’re worried about missing a moment of the action on Super Bowl Sunday, now might be the perfect time to upgrade!

Just because you’re not watching the big game in person doesn’t mean you can’t feel like you’re right in the thick of the action. VIZIO’s volume adjustable sound bar ensures that you hear everything that’s going on loud and clear. Still debating whether or not to add a sound bar to your home theater? Don’t think too long! This $40 off deal only lasts through Feb. 7 and is eligible for contact-free pickup.

Looking for an out-of-the-box way to watch the big game? Try projecting it in your backyard! Quartet’s tripod projection screen is lightweight, making it easy to dig out whenever the mood strikes and retracts into a sturdy steel carrying case when you’re done. So grab the snacks and your laptop and get ready to stream the game with your family!

This Bluetooth speaker offers clear, expansive sound quality that fills the entire room, which comes in handy when you’re watching an important game. The compact device fits under most TVs and comes with a steel wall bracket to help you mount it flush to the wall. With speedy same day pickup, you can grab it in store in as soon as four hours!

Super Bowl 2021: Outdoor fun

Planning a socially distanced get together with your quarantine pod this Super Bowl Sunday? Get cozy outside with a portable heater to keep everyone warm. This remote control one from Westinghouse comes complete with a timer function, an oscillating feature to equally distribute heat, and tip-over/overheating protection.

Whether it’s just your immediate family on hand or you’re inviting your quarantine pod over for an outdoor get together, a comfy dining set is a must-have. Montez’s four-piece set comes with a table, two chairs and a loveseat and has a contemporary design that’ll complement all your other backyard furniture.

Staying inside all winter long can be boring, so anything that helps you enjoy some time outdoors is a-ok in our book. This hanging electric heater uses infrared heat and is perfect for patios, gazebos, balconies and other locations. It has three heat settings and LED lighting, and is a great addition to your downsized backyard Super Bowl soirée.

When you live in a warmer climate, outdoor grilling season never really has to end, and just looking at this stainless steel gas grill makes us crave spring. The sturdy model has 715 sq. in. of total cooking space, five ceramic-coated stainless steel burners and a removable grease tray/cup. Four locking casters also make moving the grill super easy!

Super Bowl 2021: Cleanup

No matter how hard you try to keep food on your plate, you’re bound to find a few crumbs on the floor when the game is over. The last thing anyone wants to do late at night is vacuum, though, so a robotic vacuum like the iRobot Roomba is a great way to clean up with minimal effort. Just schedule a cleanup overnight or activate it with the push of a button, and rest assured that your floors will be good as new when you wake up.

If you’ve got a furry friend running around at home, odds are they’re going to want to join in on the Super Bowl fun, too. And you know what that means: Lots of dropped food scraps and an extra dose of fur in your living room. Shark’s Pet Plus vacuum has a washable HEPA filter that traps dust and allergens and powerful suction to banish dirt, hair and debris from your floors. The vacuum is easy to maneuver from room to room and can swivel around corners and furniture to get a true deep clean.